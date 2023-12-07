What’s next: After UNLV shooting, here’s what students and faculty should expect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting that killed three, hospitalized one, and left a gunman dead disrupted campus activities for UNLV students and faculty Wednesday. Many affected by the police activity are now wondering what’s next.

At 7:38 on Wednesday, officials from UNLV said that the active threat on the school’s campus had ended and that all shelter-in-place directions had been lifted.

The Reunification Center, established by law enforcement officials and school faculty and staff, was assisting students disrupted by the shooting and police activity in the area. Officials from Clark County committed to help with transportation, food, counseling, and temporary housing.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Reunification Center demobilized after serving hundreds of students, staff, and worried family members following the shooting.

Wednesday evening, Clark County officials, LVMPD officials, and UNLV staff and faculty were working to return students to their housing. Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada busses took those at the Family Reunification and Assistance Center who live on campus back to their housing.

Information on how and when to pick up personal belongings left behind during the incident will be shared via text message sent to the campus community.

No access is allowed to Beam Hall, Flora Dungan Humanities Building, Student Union, Wright Hall buildings A, B, and C, and UNLV bookstore, near the scene of the shooting.

All classes and academic-related activities, along with performance arts activities have been canceled through Sunday.

Faculty and staff will work remotely Thursday and Friday however, some staff may be asked to work from the office depending on their job function.

UNLV Health clinical practice and dental practice will be open for patient care

Student Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) will provide crisis support services to students both in-person and via telehealth beginning tomorrow, Dec. 7. Those in need of service may contact 702-895-3627 or caps@unlv.edu to access support services.

Faculty and Staff Treatment (FAST) Center plans to be open with full healthcare services available. Interested parties can call (702) 895-3370 for more information.

