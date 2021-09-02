Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight

FILE - In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, the craft carrying Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and other crew members takes off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. Virgin Galactic plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks, even as its previous flight with founder Richard Branson is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks, even as its previous flight with founder Richard Branson is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said Thursday that the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to New Mexico on July 11. The deviation put the ship outside the Air Traffic Control clearance area.

Virgin Galactic acknowledged the space plane dropped below the protected airspace for one minute and 41 seconds. The spacecraft's free-flying portion of the up-and-down flight lasted about 15 minutes and reached an altitude of 53.5 miles (86 kilometers).

Virgin Galactic said high-altitude wind caused the change in flight path and insisted the two pilots “responded appropriately.” In a statement, the company said the flight was “a safe and successful test flight that adhered to our flight procedures and training protocols.”

“At no time were passengers and crew put in any danger as a result of this change in trajectory,” the company noted, stressing that safety is the top priority.

Branson ended up beating fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos — founder of Amazon as well as rocket company Blue Origin — into space by nine days. Bezos launched July 20 with three others from West Texas.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are vying to sell seats to tourists, scientists and anyone else looking to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Virgin Galactic's rocketship is launched from an airplane, while Blue Origin's capsule is hoisted by a reusable New Shepard rocket.

Virgin Galactic is aiming for late September or early October for its next flight, with two Italian Air Force officers, an engineer for the National Research Council of Italy, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor and the rocketship's two pilots. It will be the company's first launch where researchers accompany their own experiments. The company plans to start flying ticket holders next year.

Blue Origin has yet to announce a date for its next passenger flight, other than to say it will be soon.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic stock surges amid bullish view of space-tourism opportunity

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. are up 11.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading after Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad weighed in with an upbeat view of the prospects for space tourism and Virgin Galactic's positioning in that market. He initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $33 price target. Konrad is encouraged by consumer interest in space as well as "a recovering economy that is experiencing rapid GDP growth and wealth," which could help drive a bigger market for Virgin Galact

  • PLL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 21, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in PLL:https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-fo

  • INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Shareholders of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offeri

  • Virgin Galactic Red Flags, 'Come-To-Jesus Moment' Revealed

    In Virgin Galactic's mad dash to beat Blue Origin to space, safety reportedly took a back seat. And now the FAA is involved.

  • Wildlife photo: Is this the world's most beautiful mosquito?

    Both beauty and beast. A Sabethes mosquito is visually stunning but it's also a carrier of disease.

  • Duke doctor: Questions remain about who needs a COVID vaccine booster shot and when

    Vaccinated people are still much less likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19.

  • Russia urges Apple, Google to remove Navalny app from stores

    Russia's state communications watchdog warned Apple and Google on Thursday that they could face fines if they fail to remove an app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their stores. The agency, Roskomnadzor, warned Apple and Google that their failure to remove Navalny's app could be interpreted as interference in Russian elections. Navalny’s app promotes his Smart Voting strategy — a project designed to support candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s main United Russia party.

  • Boeing Joins the Space Race, Invests $100M in Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit

    Aviation and aerospace giant Boeing upped the ante in the commercial space race by putting $100 million into Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit satellite launch startup. See: Numbers Behind the Modern-Day...

  • 19 Celebrity Kids Who Are Professional Athletes

    There are some definitive perks to being a celebrity kid, especially if you're interested in getting into whatever career made your parents famous. In Hollywood, if your mom is a famous actor, then your foot is already in the door. (Whether that connection will keep a celeb kid in the door is another story.) But while there have been plenty of instances of the children of actors and musicians becoming actors and musicians themselves, some children of famous folks become known in another field al

  • Goodyear's road to making Nascar tires

    Goodyear is main tire maker in the racing industry. Yahoo Finance goes inside how it makes the racing happen.

  • Electric boats making waves without the noise

    The auto industry has raced ahead on an electric wave with more manufacturers joining the race seemingly every day. The boating industry has sputtered far behind, bogged down by low-horsepower engines and batteries that take up nearly half the boat. Bolstered by new technology, the electric boats are now faster, have smaller batteries with longer ranges and are still zero emission.

  • What’s next for Afghanistan under the Taliban

    The country faces a potential hunger crisis and one province is fighting to stay independent.

  • C2 Corvette GT Concept Unveiled By GM

    Would you have bought one of these?

  • Apple to Let Media Apps Avoid 30% Fee After Global Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will allow developers of some apps like Netflix to link from its App Store to external websites for payments by users, a modest concession to global scrutiny of the 30% cut it typically takes from services and purchases on the iPhone.The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said the change, settling an investigation by Japan’s Fair Trade Commission, will go into effect globally early next year for so-called reader apps spanning content like magazines, newspapers

  • The Supreme Court Just Gave Anti-Abortion Zealots Everything They Need

    Barring a big surprise, Roe is as threatened today as it ever has been

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Taliban spokesman says there 'may not' be any women in top government posts

    The militant group had vowed to respect people's rights and allow women to work.

  • During Richard Branson's spaceflight, Virgin Galactic's rocket plane blared a red warning light and flew out of its clearance zone

    The New Yorker reported that the spaceship's short venture out of bounds triggered an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus to die in 2023

    Last summer saw two separate reports that Ford killed the next-gen Edge due in 2023, the move leading to the death of the Lincoln Nautilus in 2024 since the Lincoln is based on the Ford. The Edge is said to be dead for good, thanks to Ford having four two-row crossovers in the lineup with the arrival of the hugely popular Bronco line, and a three-row Explorer that's only $175 more expensive at the moment. When Ford came to an agreement with Canada's Unifor union about the Oakville Assembly Plant, which builds the Edge and Nautilus, the automaker pledged to turn Oakville into an EV production facility.