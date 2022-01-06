Next warns of higher prices as costs rise

·2 min read

Next has said it will raise its prices this year to offset increased wages as well as higher shipping costs.

It said prices for its spring and summer clothing and homeware ranges would rise by 3.7% from a year earlier, while it expects a 6% increase for autumn and winter goods.

Its forecast came as it said sales for the three months to 25 December were up 20% compared with pre-pandemic 2019.

Next also upped its profit forecast for the year.

It now expects to make an extra £22m, taking annual profits to £822m, which would be nearly 10% higher than in 2019.

The retailer said sales in the final quarter of 2021 had been boosted by strong revival in "formal and occasionwear".

Next's online business saw sales soar by 45% from two years ago, whereas sales at its High Street stores were down 5.4%.

Household pressures

The company is forecasting sales of full-price goods to rise by 7% overall in 2022, but it warned that this year could see a tougher trading environment, given the financial pressures facing households, such as higher energy bills.

Next also said it was facing higher costs itself, hence the need to increase its prices by more than previously expected.

The company said it had seen higher shipping and manufacturing costs. Wage costs were also climbing as a result of the increase in the National Living Wage and because of staff shortages in some areas, "most notably in warehousing and technology".

Analysts praised Next for its performance, with the retailer also announcing a special dividend of 160p a share.

"For all the tales of woe on the High Street, there is one shining jewel to be found in the form of Next," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"There aren't many bricks-and-mortar retailers dishing out special dividends or upgrading guidance multiple times over."

She added that Next had managed its business "very well - stock levels have reduced, and labour shortages didn't derail performance".

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: "These are mightily impressive results and demonstrate the growing strength of the brand and its agility to operate through the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic."

However, he added: "The outlook for 2022 looks more challenging. For many households, this year will be a 'pinch point' as the combination of tax hikes and a rise in the cost of living erode incomes."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • When researchers don't have the proteins they need, they can get AI to 'hallucinate' new structures

    De novo protein design with deep learning can open new doors for medicine and many other fields. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAll living organisms use proteins, which encompass a vast number of complex molecules. They perform a wide array of functions, from allowing plants to use solar energy for oxygen production to helping your immune system fight against pathogens to letting your muscles perform physical work. Many drugs are also based on proteins. For many areas of biom

  • A taste for sweet – an anthropologist explains the evolutionary origins of why you're programmed to love sugar

    Being able to perceive sweetness can guide foragers to the most calorie-rich picks. Elva Etienne/Moment via Getty ImagesThe sweetness of sugar is one of life’s great pleasures. People’s love for sweet is so visceral, food companies lure consumers to their products by adding sugar to almost everything they make: yogurt, ketchup, fruit snacks, breakfast cereals and even supposed health foods like granola bars. Schoolchildren learn as early as kindergarten that sweet treats belong in the smallest t

  • S. Korea military apologizes for defector's border crossing

    South Korea’s military apologized Wednesday for causing public concern about its security readiness, days after it failed to stop a suspected North Korean defector who crossed the heavily fortified border to return to the North. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean surveillance cameras detected the person scaling a barbed-wire fence at the border on Saturday, triggering alarms and prompting a team of six soldiers to move to the area.

  • Electric car sales soar, but chip shortage hits market

    Electric cars sales surged last year, but the SMMT warns that charging infrastructure needs investment.

  • Melania Trump mocked for auctioning off her hat with minimum bid of $250,000

    ‘Is there anything a Trump won’t do for a quick buck?’

  • Debt row risks wrecking Emmanuel Macron’s bid to transform the EU

    Emmanuel Macron is fighting for his political life - and France’s presidency of the Council of the European Union could prove the ultimate weapon to cement a lead in the polls.

  • Online tools put will-writing in reach for most people – but they're not the end of the line for producing a legally binding document

    Paper copies of wills haven't gone extinct yet, but online estate tools have brought will preparation into the 21st century. Bradshaw79/Wikimedia, CC BY-SAThe promise of online wills is undeniable. Online programs offer people an easy way to write their wills. Online templates can be completed anywhere, at any time. There is no office appointment, no indiscreet questions from a lawyer about who is getting what. You don’t have to leave home and you don’t even have to get dressed. I’m a law profes

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 40% and 62% in 2021 to Buy for 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic is creating volatility in the stock market. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two companies that struggled as economies reopened. Penn National Gaming is a regional brick-and-mortar casino operator expanding into mobile gaming.

  • Melania Trump to auction hat worn during Macron's visit for $250K

    Former first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday she is launching an online auction to sell the hat she wore during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House in 2018, along with digital and original paintings of herself.State of play: The auction will run Jan. 11-25 through the cryptocurrency Solana, and will have an opening bid the equivalent to $250,000.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBesides the white hat,

  • White House touts massive COVID-19 test order, but Americans are still waiting

    The White House on Tuesday touted its largest purchase of "over the counter" COVID tests to date, but it remains unclear when those tests will be accessible to the American public.

  • Emmanuel Macron wants to exclude the unvaccinated from almost everything

    The French president doubled down on a new vaccine mandate, saying he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Dozens killed in crackdown

    Police say dozens of rioters were killed in an operation to restore order in the main city, Almaty.

  • White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"

    The Biden administration is finalizing contracts to mail millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests "later this month," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.Why it matters: President Biden began ramping up testing efforts after receiving widespread criticism for not making at-home tests widely available ahead of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has driven up infections across the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.People struggle

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • In a drying West, Utah governor proposes major water investments

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) unveiled his $25 billion budget proposal last month near what was once the shore of the Great Salt Lake. But instead of waves lapping behind him, the waterline was barely visible in the distance.One of the longest periods of prolonged drought in modern memory has shrunk the lake by more than 10 feet in recent decades, just one barometer in parched Western states that are feeling the increasingly dire effects of a...

  • After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022

    U.S. Army soldiers walk to their C-17 cargo plane for departure on May 11, 2013, at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesIn August 2021, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the U.S. has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 toda

  • James Webb Space Telescope: Sun shield is fully deployed

    The unfurling of the observatory's giant sun shade is a major milestone for the $10bn mission.

  • Indonesia survey finds 85% of population have COVID-19 antibodies

    More than 85% of Indonesia's population has antibodies against COVID-19, a government-commissioned survey showed, but epidemiologists warned it was not clear whether this immunity could help contain a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The survey, conducted between October and December by researchers at the University of Indonesia, found Indonesians had developed antibodies from a combination of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist involved in the survey that covered some 22,000 respondents, said the level of immunity could explain why there had not been a significant jump in COVID-19 infections since the middle of 2021.

  • Should You Retire Now To Maximize Time in Retirement, or Keep Working To Save More?

    Nearly half of working Americans worry about running out of money in retirement (45%), while the rest (55%) say running out of time to do what they want in retirement is a bigger concern, a recent...

  • The folding wing tips on Boeing's massive new 777X are a first in commercial aviation. Here's why the plane needs them.

    The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.