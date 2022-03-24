Next warns of steeper price rises later this year

·1 min read

High street retail giant Next has predicted it will need to increase prices even further later this year.

The retailer said prices for homeware items will jump 13% and fashion prices rise 6.5% in the second half of 2022 to average an 8% increase overall.

Clothing prices are already rising, with inflation data showing overall clothing and footwear prices rose 8.8% in the year to February 2022.

The retailer said it still expects to make a £850m profit this year.

Next had already warned of incoming price rises in January, but it has now increased its estimate of price increases in the second half of the year from 6% to 8%.

It still predicts sales to grow overall - despite the price rises - but not by as much as first thought, which it said was due to the closing of its Ukrainian and Russian websites.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawsuit alleges Art Van family cheated new company

    A lawsuit alleges that the family that founded Art Van Furniture cheated the company that bought the business out of millions of dollars.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Despite Robust Crops, US Farmers Cannot Sell Wheat Which Could Inflate Food Prices Further

    The U.S. wheat market has been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with wheat futures soaring so high so fast that many buyers are backing off, leaving farmers with a diminished market...

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly told President Biden the US must increase domestic energy production called for Europe to end reliance on Russian oil

    At a closed-door White House meeting, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Biden to ramp up domestic energy production, per Axios.

  • Historic San Francisco Japantown Mochi Shop Closing After 115 Years

    Known for its traditional rice cakes, the owners of Benkyodo in San Francisco's Japantown announced their retirement and plan to close the shop after 115 years in business. Kenny Choi reports. (3/23/22)

  • Ethereum is one step closer to solving a major criticism, and beating Bitcoin

    The change would reduce Ether’s energy consumption by 99%.

  • Delaying Social Security Isn't Easy: 3 Reasons to Do It Anyway

    Of course, delaying Social Security is not an easy thing to do. This means that if you're earning $100,000 a year toward the end of your career, ideally, you'll enter retirement with a nest egg worth $1 million to $1.2 million. If you're nowhere close to that target, then delaying Social Security makes sense.

  • Oil And Gas Executives Say It's Not Joe Biden Holding Back Domestic Production

    Investors think they can make more money without paying for new exploration and production.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Judge allows lawsuit over 2020 'Trump Train' incident to move forward

    A federal judge on Wednesday declined to throw out a civil lawsuit against a group of Trump supporters who surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway in 2020. U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman rejected the "Trump Train" defendants' motion to dismiss the case filed by a group of Biden campaign staffers and supporters, including former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D). Pittman, an Obama appointee, said in a 14-page decision that the suit...

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' nations to pay roubles for gas

    STORY: Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (March 23) that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales from so called “unfriendly” countries. His comments sent European gas prices soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate the region’s energy crunch."In the last few weeks there were unlawful measures taken against Russia by a number of Western countries to freeze Russian assets. By doing this the collective West has undermined the reliability of their currencies."Russian gas accounts for around 40% of Europe's total consumption. The possibility a change of currency could throw that trade into disarray.Putin said the government and central bank had one week to come up with a solution on how to move these operations into roubles, and ordered gas giant Gazprom to make the corresponding changes to gas contracts.According to Gazprom, 58% of its sales of natural gas to Europe and other countries as of Jan. 27 were settled in euros. U.S. dollars accounted for about 39% of gross sales and sterling around 3%.The European Commission has said it plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."But unlike the United States and Britain, EU states have not agreed to sanction Russia's energy sector.Russia's list of "unfriendly" countries corresponds to those that have imposed sanctions on it.

  • EU moves toward joint natural gas purchase to curb shortages

    The European Union is moving toward the joint purchase of natural gas and ensuring its storage facilities are nearly full to try to avoid another crisis tied to its dependency on Russian energy, officials said Tuesday. The 27-nation bloc acknowledges it has been far too reliant on Russia for natural gas and oil and has been struggling to find the right mix of sanctions to punish the Kremlin for invading Ukraine while still requiring Russian fossil fuels. Low levels of gas storage “brought us to big difficulties in January where we have been kind of scrambling for additional gas for European consumption,” EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

  • A Russian oil-sparked U.S. recession? This is how it could happen

    A global recession "seems unavoidable" as a result of Russian sanctions and fallout from the Ukraine invasion.

  • The London Metal Exchange is weighing a ban on Russian metals, and is in talks with governments about it

    A ban on Russian metals could have a big impact on metals like copper, nickel, and aluminum as Russia is a key force in the global metals trade.

  • Many U.S. restaurant brands still operate in Russia

    For U.S. restaurant brands, breaking up with Russia is just a matter of will and cash, according to Yale School of Management's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who argues that companies should seek to buy out master franchisees that decline to suspend operations.What to know: Big U.S. chains often sell long-term, master franchise rights in foreign countries. The franchisee pays for the privilege, including a percentage of profit, in exchange for the brand and a variety of support services (e.g., marketing,

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why U.S. oil producers aren’t jumping to fill the world’s energy void

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosU.S. oil prices rose 70% over the last year. Meanwhile, U.S. oil production rose by just 6%. Why it matters: Domestic oil producers aren't rushing to respond to soaring prices. In other words, don't expect a flood of American crude to drive energy prices back down any time soon. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy aren't American oil producers — especially in the oil-rich shale patch — pumpi

  • Surging gas prices are driving demand for electric cars – but good luck finding one to buy

    Interest in electric cars is surging amid high gas prices. The problem: They're hard to find and expensive to buy right now.

  • Crude Oil Markets Have a Strong Wednesday

    The crude oil markets rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday to break above the top of the candlestick from Tuesday in yet another bullish sign.