Next Wave of Artificial Intelligence Market Worth $190B by 2025 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™





CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has an apparent impact in our everyday lives. Nearly every critical sector or industry rely on AI to perform specific task that is difficult for humans to complete. This technology is revolutionizing how everyday world works which includes applications from streamlining operations to informing better decision making. By using this technology companies in all sectors are optimizing and automating their processes to increase profitability.

MarketsandMarkets™ Report Repository More

Major drivers for the market are growing big data, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services, and an increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants. However, there are limited number of AI technology experts which is a restraint to this market. "Critical challenges facing the AI market include concerns regarding data privacy and the unreliability of AI algorithms. Underlying opportunities in the artificial intelligence market include improving operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry and the adoption of AI to improve customer service," said Sachin Garg – Associate Vice President, MarketsandMarkets™.

According to a report from MarketsandMarkets™, a global research firm, the Artificial Intelligence market is expected to reach USD 190 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 36% between 2018 and 2025.

Aritificial Inteligence is also driving the market for semiconductor industry as AI chipsets has been the key enabler for this market. Processor, Memory and Network has to be ready for such a huge data analytics.

MarketsandMarkets™ has identified ten major industries using different AI apllications where the market is expected to have a major impact for 2019 and beyond.

1. Healthcare

The AI market for healthcare is used in various applications, such as patient data & risk analysis, medical imaging & diagnostics, precision medicine, lifestyle management & monitoring, drug discovery, inpatient care & hospital management, virtual assistant, wearables, and research. Growth in patient data owing to the increasing adoption of EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) and various advantages, such as predictive analytics and risk management, offered by AI systems to healthcare providers and payers are supporting the growth of the patient data & risk analysis segment.

2. Manufacturing

The AI market for manufacturing is classified into various applications, such as material movement, predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, production planning, field services, reclamation, and quality control. Increasing demand to reduce operational costs caused by early-life failure of machines is driving the growth of predictive maintenance and machinery inspection in the AI market.

3. Automotive

Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and image processing are the major AI technologies that are used in automotive sector. The automotive AI market is divided into multiple applications, such as autonomous driving, human–machine interface (HMI), and semiautonomous driving. Moreover, intelligent car concept, which gives users an experience of advanced technology with effective vehicle controls such as advanced cruise control and self-parking, is further elevating the growth of HMI in the AI market.