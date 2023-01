WBAL - Baltimore Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot soared to new heights, hitting $1.1 billion, which currently makes it the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The jackpot has been rolling over since October, and, in the new year, surpassed the $1 billion threshold. Marylanders who never bought a ticket before bought one -- or some -- for Tuesday night's drawing. Tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. With the deadline closing in and the increased jackpot, there was an uptick in sales at lottery terminals across Maryland.