NEXT Weather forecasst for Friday 8/25/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said today we'll see passing showers with near record heat. Scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with the highest rain chances next week.
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said today we'll see passing showers with near record heat. Scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with the highest rain chances next week.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
Investors continue to warm up to the market despite a host of macroeconomic concerns.
Google ha started rolling out the ability to manage the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor device through the public preview version of its Home app.
The producers of 'The Blind Side' pushed back against the notion that the Tuohy family got rich from the film at Michael Oher's expense.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my cardigan." The post What’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’s’ trending ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ dance all about? appeared first on In The Know.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
You can mount up to an 12.4-inch tablet in your car and use it for GPS, entertainment and more. Grab one at 40% off.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox later this year after reaching an agreement with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. The game won't support split-screen co-op on Xbox Series S, but it will on the Series X.
We assess the Aug. 23 Republican debaters by whether they can appeal to moderate swing voters in a general election. Most of them can't.
if you’ve been impatiently refreshing threads.net in your browser waiting for Thread son the web to be available, you should check again as access seems to have been greatly expanded.
This is a one-off Ferrari 812 Competizione made by Ferrari's Tailor Made division and shown at Monterey Car Week.