NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 9/4/23 11PM

If you’re adventurous with your food, or just like to keep up with the fast-moving food tech industry, here’s a roundup of TechCrunch stories and some notable news we weren’t able to cover. The Good Food Institute last week unveiled some insights around plant-based proteins being used in foodservice. 2022 was a strong year: U.S. broadline distributor sales of plant-based proteins reached $304 million in 2022, an increase of 8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.