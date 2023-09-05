NEXT Weather: Record heat likely Tuesday
Bill Kelly has the latest weather forecast for the Philly area.
Bill Kelly has the latest weather forecast for the Philly area.
The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
College leaders were hoping to push through legislation this fall before the presidential election season, when congressional action normally comes to a crawl.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.
That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little homes are big-time popular!
The latest concept design makes its debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show.
Bladder health isn't the sexiest subject in the world so it probably won't surprise you there are so few startups focused on the area. Only one actually, according to Jude founder Peony Li -- who's just closed a $4.24 million seed round for her London-based bladder health startup to expand into the US. The startup says there are 2.3 billion people experiencing some form of bladder problem, whether it's an overactive bladder, leaking or incontinence, or recurring urinary infections.
Many Republican candidates are looking at trimming benefits for younger people while hashing out the question of how to go about it.
Americans should start saving no later than 25 years old, saving $100 a week.
Shoppers call Nivea's Moisturizing Cream a "staple" in their skincare routines. And it's on sale for Labor Day.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Add a few to your wardrobe ASAP.
From missing gorillas to an alternate ending, here's what you didn't see in the 1980s classic, which is returning to theaters this month.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
A Texas judge issued an injunction today to stall the enforcement of an online age verification bill. The Free Speech Coalition, along with adult video sites like Pornhub, led the legal challenge against Texas' HB 1181, arguing that the bill violates the First Amendment and infringes on rights guaranteed by Section 230. "The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online," wrote judge David Alan Ezra in the junction.
Prior to Monday, the Rangers were 0-47 after trailing after the eighth inning this season.
"I'm done gatekeeping. This is my biggest travel hack that saves me literally thousands."