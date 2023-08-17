Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for August 17, 2023

TechCrunch

This week, Alex had Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates on the show to talk about the company's journey since the time it went public in late 2021, which happened to be right before investor sentiment changed. After a successful IPO, Amplitude warned analysts and investors alike in early 2022 that it was seeing some macroeconomic pressure, which led to its stock being sharply repriced. The current state of the business software buyer, and when Skates expects demand for digital goods and services to improve.