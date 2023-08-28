Next Weather: WBZ weather forecast
Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
A survey conducted by TransUnion found that borrowers who used a personal loan to consolidate their credit card debt saw their balances increase again in 18 months.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
See photos of when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Martin Sheen, Will Smith and other big stars played parent to their kid on-screen.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
Organizations are awash in data, but struggle with a host of challenges to actually use, organize and analyze that data. Devavrat Shah argues that enabling companies to effectively forecast and conduct scenario-based planning requires harnessing deep, complex data types from hundreds of sources across the business -- and that AI holds the key to this. "Today, the best moonshot project for AI is to bring it to organizations or enterprises," Shah told TechCrunch via email.
Wall Street continues to gush over Nvidia's financials.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
"Barbie" has officially nabbed the title of highest-grossing movie of the year after topping "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Wednesday.
It adds person detection to the wire-free model.
Amazon’s latest deal makes it easier to secure your home without breaking the bank. The Labor Day sale includes 35 percent off the company’s Blink Video Doorbell (reduced to $39 from its original $60). You can also order a bundle including the doorbell and one Blink Mini module to use as a chime for $64 (30 percent off its typically $95). In addition, Amazon has standalone Blink Mini deals starting at $25, and you can snag the Blink Wired Floodlight for $60 (40 percent off). Most of the deals approach Prime Day lows.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
A weakening consumer environment continues to weigh on Foot Locker's turnaround strategy as the company expects comparable sales to decline by the most in more than a decade.
Toll Brothers delivered 2,524 homes in the third quarter, up 5% from the same period last year.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.