Next week’s Sacramento-area high school football schedule; Sierra Foothill League openers
Where has the Sacramento-area high school football season gone? It’s gone by in a flash with five weeks behind us, but the best is yet to come.
Teams have 11 weeks to play 10 games, with most having a bye week. The regular season means games before the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which begin Nov. 3. Here’s a look at games scheduled for Sept. 29-30. All games start at 7-7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
Capital Athletic League
Christian Brothers at Capital Christian
El Camino at Vista del Lago
Del Campo at Sacramento, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Capital Valley Conference
Antelope at Yuba City
Bella Vista at Inderkum
Woodcreek at River Valley
Delta League
Elk Grove at Davis
Sheldon at Cosumnes Oaks
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon
Foothill Valley League
Nevada Union at Lincoln
Placer at Ponderosa
West Park at Oakmont
Golden Empire League
Dixon at Rio Linda
Mesa Verde at Casa Roble
Pioneer at Woodland
Greater Sacramento League
Cordova at Foothill
Florin vs. Natomas at Monterey Trail
Valley vs. Johnson at Cosumnes River College
Monticello Empire League
Vacaville at Rodriguez
Armijo at Vanden
Fairfield at Wood
Pioneer Valley League
Bear River at Sutter
Marysville at Colfax
Twelve Bridges at Center
Sacramento Metro League
Delta at Foresthill
Western Sierra vs. Valley Christian
Sierra Delta League
Highlands at Esparto
Rio Vista at Golden Sierra
Vacaville Christian at San Juan
Sierra Foothill League
Oak Ridge at Folsom
Del Oro at Granite Bay
Whitney at Rocklin
Sierra Valley Conference
El Dorado at Liberty Ranch
Galt at Rosemont
Union Mine at Bradshaw Christian
Nonleague
Jesuit at Clayton Valley Charter
East Nicolaus at Lindhurst