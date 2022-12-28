Next winter storm may bring significant snow to Plains, upper Midwest
The next winter storm is expected to target the Plains and upper Midwest by late weekend and into Monday. Severe storms will be possible in parts of the South on Monday.
The U.S. death toll from the recent winter storm has reached 50, with at least 28 in Buffalo, New York, one of the hardest-hit areas.
One thing you can do, is let your faucets drip water during the colder temperatures to keep the water flowing.
A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows down through the ice to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the previously submer
A look at the numbers behind the cross-country winter storm that hit the U.S. over the holidays.
Pictures show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow – and a rainbow over it.
A winter storm brought rain to the Valley and snow to Arizona's high country.
Not sure when to take down your Christmas tree? Here's the ultimate guide, according to tradition, interior designers and Christmas tree experts.
Patricia Burris filled the Old Pearce Mercantile with antiques and period furniture that were mostly donated by old families in the area.
“It looks like a mad love child between Spanish colonial, Star Trek and an abandoned Kmart,” one person on Zillow Gone Wild said of the Indiana house.
Plumbers say it could be a week before they catch up to the extraordinary numbers of calls.
A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state.
The Hendersonville, North Carolina, restaurant also violated federal child labor regulations.
Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls were seen in aerial video taken Tuesday after a deadly blizzard hammered the area and blanketed the region with snow.
On average, the West Coast receives between 30% and 50% of its annual precipitation through atmospheric rivers.