Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to bring major changes like a new design, 5G, and 3D cameras — here's everything we know about it so far

Apple will likely add 5G support to its 2020 flagship iPhones, according to early reports and rumors.

Other than 5G connectivity, the phones are said to feature a more advanced 3D camera and new size options.

The addition of 5G could boost demand for Apple's new iPhones as customers are upgrading their smartphones less often.

But there's a chance Apple's 5G iPhone could be delayed because of coronavirus-related challenges, according to reports.

September is less than two months away, which means Apple could be close to unveiling its 2020 iPhone lineup, expected to be called the iPhone 12.

Even before Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro last year, reports had already started to emerge about what the company could be planning for 2020.

The biggest upgrade coming in 2020 will likely be the introduction of 5G network support, an addition that some analysts are expecting will result in a huge iPhone upgrade cycle for Apple.

A study from Strategy Analytics published in November also suggested that Apple could surpass Samsung and Huawei to lead the market for 5G smartphones in 2020, even though those companies have launched 5G-enabled smartphones long before Apple.

But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend business for Apple and many other companies, it's unclear whether Apple will be able to stick to its traditional September launch cycle.

Apple's next-generation iPhones are expected to introduce other major changes, such as different size options, a revamped design, and a new three-dimensional camera similar to the iPad Pro's new Lidar sensor, according to the predictions of TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and other reports.

Here's a look at everything we know about the new iPhones Apple is expected to release later this year.

The iPhone 12's launch may be delayed because of the coronavirus.

Apple typically announces its new iPhones like clockwork in September. But that may change this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has slowed Apple's supply chain, forced employees to work from home, and prompted Apple to close its retail stores outside of China until further notice.

Supply-chain issues aside, Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple is concerned that demand for a new iPhone may be weak amidst layoffs caused by the coronavirus. The report says a fall launch isn't off the table. In a worst-case scenario, Nikkei Asian Review says a 5G iPhone could be pushed to 2021.

Analysts at JPMorgan predict the iPhone 12 could be delayed by one or two months.

Bloomberg also recently reported that some new iPhone models could be released weeks later than usual, but are still on track to debut in the fall timeframe.

However, a more recent note from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives suggests Apple's new smartphones will be on shelves in early October.

All of Apple's 2020 iPhones could support 5G.

Apple is expected to bring 5G support to all of its flagship iPhones in 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a notable track record when it comes to making predictions about future Apple products. He originally said that only two of Apple's 2020 smartphones would be compatible with 5G networks, but revised his outlook in a more recent report, as 9to5Mac and MacRumors reported.

The iPhone is also expected to support millimeter wave-based 5G, Kuo said in a note from this January reported by 9to5Mac. Millimeter wave networks are noticeably faster than existing 4G LTE networks since they utilize high-frequency, uncongested radio spectrum bands. These networks can also be challenging to deploy broadly since they're prone to interference. Initially, Kuo said in an earlier note that the new iPhone that would support millimeter wave 5G may be pushed back to late 2020 or 2021, but his more recent research seems to have walked back that claim.