Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 66%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 66% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Nextdoor Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Nextdoor Holdings saw its revenue grow by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 66% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nextdoor Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nextdoor Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 66% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 11% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

