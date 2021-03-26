- By GF Value





The stock of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $73.45 per share and the market cap of $144 billion, NextEra Energy stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for NextEra Energy is shown in the chart below.





NextEra Energy Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because NextEra Energy is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.52% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. NextEra Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of NextEra Energy is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NextEra Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of NextEra Energy over the past years:

Story continues

NextEra Energy Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. NextEra Energy has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18 billion and earnings of $1.485 a share. Its operating margin is 26.46%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of NextEra Energy is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of NextEra Energy over the past years:

NextEra Energy Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NextEra Energy is 0.2%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, NextEra Energy's return on invested capital is 3.80, and its cost of capital is 2.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NextEra Energy is shown below:

NextEra Energy Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, the stock of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE, 30-year Financials)is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 70% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about NextEra Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

