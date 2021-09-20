NextGen Healthcare hires Sides from Teladoc Health as CEO

Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON (Reuters) - NextGen Healthcare Inc said on Monday it has hired healthcare information technology veteran David Sides as its chief executive officer, three months after his predecessor left.

Sides joins the Atlanta-headquartered developer and marketer of healthcare information systems from Teladoc Health Inc, a telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, where he was chief operating officer and has worked since 2019. He will start this week and will also hold the title of president.

The appointment comes as NextGen, valued at $1 billion, is in the late stages of a bitter proxy contest where the board is facing off against the company's founder.

Earlier in his career, Sides spent 17 years at health information technology services supplier Cerner where he was senior vice president for worldwide consulting.

NextGen's board chairman Jeffrey Margolis said in a statement that Sides was an "ideal" candidate and the company now has a "powerhouse management team that defines what leadership should look like: continuing stability in operations and customer delivery, upgraded strategic industry knowledge, and a seasoned and experienced leader as CEO."

Sides replaces Rusty Frantz, who left in late June after six years as NextGen's CEO and president.

Sides will run for a seat on the company's board, joining NextGen's slate of nine candidates.

Shareholders will vote on Oct. 13, electing either the company's nominees or company founder Sheldon Razin's four nominees. Razin, who has been a director since 1974, is not on the company's slate of nominees.

Razin has criticized NextGen's poor financial returns. Since January, NextGen's stock price has dropped 16.17% to close trading at $15.29 on Friday. The NASDAQ Composite Index has gained 16.73% during the same time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand to try alternative COVID-19 vaccination method to stretch supplies

    Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-explore-injecting-coronavirus-vaccines-under-skin-2021-08-19 last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence. Phuket's population was among the first to be inoculated in Thailand, as a pre-requisite for the island to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists in July.

  • All-civilian SpaceX crew returns to Earth

    A trailblazing tourist trip to orbit has ended safely with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. A SpaceX capsule carrying four people parachuted into the ocean just before sunset on Saturday off the Florida coast. (Sept. 18)

  • Virtual Report Card: Handing out grades in the LSU victory

    Handing out grades in our virtual report card after Saturday's win.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Urge to splurge: Americans went overboard on spending this summer, study says

    This trend may continue through to the end of the year — here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Dow futures skid nearly 2% Monday as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    These companies are losing to the market in 2021. But under the surface, the businesses are revving up.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Instead, the better approach is to concentrate on dividend growth. With dividend growth in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for companies with elite track records that they believe are excellent buys right now. Here's why they tapped 3M (NYSE: MMM), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and American States Water (NYSE: AWR) as the top options for investors looking to add a top-tier dividend stock to their portfolio.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Veteran investor Mario Gabelli is now almost 80-years-old with an incredibly long and successful career on […]

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.