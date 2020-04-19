What Is NextGen Healthcare's (NASDAQ:NXGN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 50% in the last month alone, although it is still down 33% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 36% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does NextGen Healthcare's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

NextGen Healthcare has a P/E ratio of 44.46. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (46.9) for companies in the healthcare services industry is roughly the same as NextGen Healthcare's P/E.

NextGen Healthcare's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

NextGen Healthcare's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 62% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.8% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

NextGen Healthcare's Balance Sheet

NextGen Healthcare has net debt worth just 1.5% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On NextGen Healthcare's P/E Ratio

NextGen Healthcare's P/E is 44.5 which is way above average (13.6) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about NextGen Healthcare over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 29.6 back then to 44.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.