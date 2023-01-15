Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Nextgreen Global Berhad's (KLSE:NGGB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nextgreen Global Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = RM14m ÷ (RM367m - RM54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Nextgreen Global Berhad has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Nextgreen Global Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Nextgreen Global Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Nextgreen Global Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Nextgreen Global Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Nextgreen Global Berhad is employing 163% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Nextgreen Global Berhad has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 103% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Nextgreen Global Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Nextgreen Global Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here