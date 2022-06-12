NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:NEX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. With the latest financial year loss of US$119m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$56m, the US$2.7b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is NexTier Oilfield Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering NexTier Oilfield Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$185m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of NexTier Oilfield Solutions' upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with NexTier Oilfield Solutions is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in NexTier Oilfield Solutions' case is 66%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

