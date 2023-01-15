NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for NexTier Oilfield Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$243m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$649m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NexTier Oilfield Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that NexTier Oilfield Solutions is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 21% on its capital. In addition to that, NexTier Oilfield Solutions is employing 53% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 36% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

Overall, NexTier Oilfield Solutions gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 44% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for NexTier Oilfield Solutions that we think you should be aware of.

