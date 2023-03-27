NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 22, 2023

Gary Parsons: Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. As the operator indicated, joining me today are NextNav's CEO, Ganesh Pattabiraman; and NextNav's CFO, Chris Gates. 2022 was a solid year for NextNav building on the momentum from our Go-Public Transaction in 2021. We established a strong operational foundation and we expanded our capabilities from both a product and a technology standpoint. At each step, we're guided by three strategic priorities. And as a reminder, we've said this before, but as a reminder, these priorities are: first, being the industry leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing or PNT. Next, leveraging our recent Nestwave acquisition to significant abilities of our Spectrum Assets; and finally, expanding our global reach.

Now a major milestone in each of these priorities was achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022 with our acquisition of Nestwave, a privately held global leader in low-power geolocation. As Ganesh will detail later, following the early integration of engineering teams late last year, we are preparing to launch initial implementations of the combined technologies later this spring. With Nestwave, which by the way is now named NextNav France, we incorporate unique intellectual property that allows us to rapidly meet the growing needs of PNT resilience or government's critical infrastructure, public safety and other sectors. The acquisition and final tech implementation and integration will also enable us to dramatically improve spectral efficiency for our underlying Spectrum Assets, utilizing LTE and 5G wave forms.

And as we've indicated in our intention in prior calls, NextNav has now filed modifications for our existing experimental licenses to include testing of those various LTE and 5G configurations. Now the combined Nestwave NextNav technology not only enhances the technical capabilities, and data-carrying capacity of our spectrum, but it also expected to significantly reduce future capital and network operating expenditures associated with the deployment of our TerraPoiNT technology. From a spectrum standpoint, certainly recall that we are the sole licensee of 8 megahertz of contiguous low-band spectrum. We own a total of 2.4 billion megahertz pops, which compares approximately 93% of the U.S. population. Our unique Spectrum Assets fit in existing 3GPP band for LTE and 5G spectrum, which facilitates integration into mobile handsets and provides significant operational advantages.

On the related spectrum front, just last week, the Biden Administration announced its seeking public comment on what should be included in the long-awaited national broadband spectrum strategy. That effort is being led by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, a telecom agency within the Commerce Department. The last national broadband plan is over a decade old and this coming effort is seeking to identify up to 1,500 megahertz of spectrum to examine for potential repurposing, expressly for the purpose of expanded broadband availability. The request seeks feedback on three strategic pillars. First, what type of spectrum the government should try to free up for commercial broadband use. Secondly, how to best do long-term spectrum planning.

And thirdly, how technology can improve spectrum management and inform new models of spectrum sharing. NextNav's technology has already proven its ability to provide critical, public safety and governmental services without interfering with other nearby services. We believe that enhancing these capabilities to improve spectral efficiency and deliver valuable broadband carriage is consistent with the government's overarching broadband objectives. Now turning to our Pinnacle vertical location technology. We continue to advance our work in the E911 and Public Safety sector. We signed several notable contracts in 2022, led by our agreement with Verizon. Verizon is the first Tier One carrier to launch a device with our Pinnacle technology for E911 emergency calling.

We expect to announce the digital implementations during this year. Overall, 2022 saw us make meaningful progress executing against our strategic priorities and 2023 thus far has continued this promising trend. I look forward to sharing more with you later this year. And with that, let me turn it over to Ganesh to provide a deeper dive into our current initiatives, as well as operational and customer milestones. Ganesh?

Ganesh Pattabiraman: Thanks, Gary, and thanks, everyone for joining the call this afternoon. 2022 was a year of execution for us at NextNav. We made our Pinnacle solution available at scale and with the acquisition of NextNav France, we can make a resilient PNT solution available in more places at a significantly lower cost, and unleash the potential of our underlying Spectrum Asset. As Gary noted, the integration of NextNav France is progressing well. Since November, we have worked alongside Ambroise Popper to complete the integration of our engineering and operations team. With the integration behind us, we're now focused on the integration and implementation of the overall technology. By combining our TerraPoiNT technology with existing LTE and 5G cellular networks, we can create a highly accurate and highly synchronized resilient PNT network, utilizing TerraPoiNT transmitters only in locations with the greatest need.

Based on our progress to date, we expect to have initial implementations of the combined technologies ready for internal testing in the second quarter. We expect those trials to run for several months with the full technology integration occurring by the end of the year. Additionally, as we noted, we expect the integration to enable us to drive to greater spectral efficiency from our underlying Spectrum Assets, allowing us to harmonize the TerraPoiNT system with LTE and 5G wave forms. As Gary noted, we just filed an experimental license earlier today. With these implementations, we believe we may be able to meet not only resilient PNT needs, but also support data carrying capabilities on our spectrum. As we indicated last fall, unleashing the full value of our spectrum is a strategic priority for us, and this technology integration moves us in the right direction.

We expect to have more exciting news on this front in the near future. Regarding Pinnacle, we continue to establish customer relationship with some of the industry's leading players, including Prepared, Convey911 and Sonim Technologies to name a few. In January, we announced the integration of our Pinnacle technology into Sonim's XP3plus flip phone, which is now available to all Verizon and Verizon frontline customers. This is a significant milestone as Verizon is the first Tier One provider to launch with our Pinnacle service for 911 purposes. More importantly, we expect additional devices, including with other Tier One carriers to be enabled by our Pinnacle technology for E911 throughout the year. We're also beginning to see integration of Pinnacle's z-axis capabilities in additional Public Safety application.

In February, Radio IP, a leader in secure mobile communications announced that its utilizing NextNav's technology to empower its industrial-leading VPN solution with mission-critical z-axis location intelligence. As we move through 2023, we expect to see more of these implementations coming online. Shifting to the government side, we continue to believe that the federal procurement language modifications as outlined in Executive Order 13905 will be released in the coming months. We're continuing to have discussions with various departments and agencies on how best to advance resilient PNT. We held discussions with DHS and Nest as they're working towards characterizing PNT vulnerabilities. And we were pleased to see Next recognized PNT as a cyber security vulnerability in its latest revision to the PNT profile.

This is important as it enables several of the cybersecurity funds in the infrastructure and Jobs Act, $1 trillion bill that was passed a year ago to be made available for PNT resilience. The DOT Congress and as Congress, as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill awarded DOT with $15 million to implement recommendations for PNT resilience following the testing that they conducted in 2020. Interestingly, with the new Nest classification, cybersecurity is now a significant part of the conversations we're having with several state and local officials around how best to leverage state direct-to-infrastructure funding. We're now energized by these early stage discussions and we feel confident we'll make additional inroads later this year. Another area of momentum for us is our work in support of NASA.

We recently expanded our relationship having been selected to deliver PNT services for its urban drone operation at the AMES Research Center in Mountain View, California. The agreement builds on an existing collaboration between NextNav and NASA in which the agency leverages the TerraPoiNT network to support its certain program at Langley Research Center in Virginia. Under our new relationship with NASA, NASA will be utilizing the TerraPoiNT network to conduct drone navigation, detection and collision avoidance in support of better understanding of PNT in GPS-denied environments. Initial tests in the Bay Area will leverage the TerraPoiNT network that we already have present in the region, allowing for beyond visual line of sight testing for drones operating outside the visible range of a pilot.

We are thrilled to have developed such a strong relationship with NASA and look forward to identifying new opportunities to support their work in the future. On the global front, the European Union today published the results of the evaluation of the alternate PNT testing. The demonstrations tested technologies -- technologies from seven different companies on their ability to address vulnerabilities and service back up to GNSS. As part of the findings, JRC recognized NextNAV's TerraPoiNT solution as a mature solution that meets or exceeds all relevant benchmarks to serve as a resilient layer to the GNSS technology. You will recall tests by the U.S. Department of Transportation found TerraPoiNT to be the only commercial PNT alternative to meet identified needs in all applicable use cases.

The JRC also recommends that spectrum be allocated for terrestrial PNT resilience within the EU. This is consistent with the actions the Japanese government is taking to provide Spectrum to NextNav's JV partner, MetCom. And similar to the DOT recommendations, the JRC report also recommends a system of systems approach to mitigate GNSS vulnerabilities. As European policy makers look ahead to the upcoming European radio navigation plan and develop their infrastructure priorities, we'll be encouraging them to use these findings as a load start to act quickly before facing the serious consequences of a GNSS outage. We're also speaking to many of these same officials about the advantage of our Pinnacle solution. Following the commercial launch of our Pinnacle technology in Japan, we are now feeling significant interest from additional countries.

We recently hosted a delegation from a European country regarding possible upcoming trials. And as these conversations advance, we're hopeful that it will lead to additional trials in the coming months. Overall, we are thrilled with our progress in 2022 and excited by what lies ahead of us. We are working closely with governments and companies alike to make -- help make PNT resilience a reality. With that, let me turn things over to Chris for a review of the numbers. Chris?

Chris Gates: Thanks, Ganesh. Good afternoon, everyone. Now we'll go through our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Beginning with the top line revenue fiscal year 2022 was $3.9 million, including $803,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $763,000 and $20,000 in the full year and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The increase in both the quarter and year was driven by increased revenue from technology and services contracts with commercial customers. Operating expenses for 2022 were approximately $69 million, including $15.3 million in the fourth quarter, which included $934,000 in transaction related expenses for our acquisition of Nestwave. This compares to approximately $43 million in the prior year period and $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in 2022 included $26.5 million of equity compensation expense and $3.7 million of depreciation and amortization compared to $1.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively in 2021. Operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 also included $9 million of warrant expenses associated with our AT&T site posting arrangement. Operating expenses in the quarter included -- for the quarter included $5.9 million in equity compensation expense and $1.0 million of depreciation and amortization compared to $641,000 and $713,000, respectively in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our full year net loss was $40.1 million including $12.5 million in the fourth quarter as compared to $144.7 million and $46.2 million in the full year and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

Net loss for 2022 included a gain of $24.7 million related to the change in fair value of warrants. We continue to maintain substantial capital flexibility with $55.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on our balance sheet. Going forward, we continue to focus on managing costs and our balance sheet as new customers bring our products into revenue service. And as we noted on our third quarter earnings call, the Nestwave acquisition is expected to substantially reduce our future capital needs by decreasing the CapEx and network OpEx required for a broad TerraPoiNT deployment in the U.S., while facilitating our global expansion. And as Gary highlighted previously, allow us to significantly improve our Spectrum Assets.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

