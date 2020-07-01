NextNav partners with Sonim Technologies to deliver innovative z-axis capabilities for public safety and E911

AUSTIN, Texas and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, the leader in z-axis and 3D geolocation services, and Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions, today announced a new partnership to make NextNav groundbreaking z-axis technology available to first responders and 911 emergency services.

Drawing on NextNav's carrier-grade network and innovative software, Sonim will be the first to offer NextNav-enabled devices capable of delivering z-axis (altitude) measurements for Public Safety and 911 emergency services. Using NextNav's software, first responder applications on Sonim devices will provide more accurate altitude data – capable of floor level (± 3m) accuracy mandated by the FCC – 95% of the time for locating 911 callers and minimizing response times.

"Z-axis is a game changer for first responders," said Ganesh Pattabiraman, CEO of NextNav. "Studies show that having precise 'Z' information reduces search times in multi-story structures by over 80%. Combined with the fact that 84% of the U.S. population lives in cities, this will have a tremendous impact on public safety. Our partnership with Sonim means faster response times and increased situational awareness that will save lives. This is the first step toward an ecosystem of 3D geolocation that is long overdue."

NextNav's z-axis capability is delivered through a software update to devices already in market and will be incorporated natively in new Sonim devices. This will correspond with a phased nationwide launch of NextNav services later this year. NextNav's z-axis service leverages existing device hardware.

"We're thrilled to offer the first devices designed for use with NextNav's innovative z-axis service," said John Graff, CMO at Sonim. "This effort continues our long history of bringing new technologies to the public safety market, including being one of the initial ultra-rugged devices certified for the first public safety dedicated broadband network, and now, being one of the first devices to support the FCC-mandated z-axis requirement for 911."

The NextNav software development kit is currently available to application developers. It can be accessed by contacting a NextNav representative at publicsafetydev@nextnav.com.

About NextNav

NextNav brings new dimensions to geolocation. Using highly accurate altitude (z-axis) measurements, NextNav is transforming traditional "flat earth maps" into location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary Metropolitan Beacon System (MBS) keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

For more information, visit NextNav.com

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

