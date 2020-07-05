NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT): Hedge Funds Taking Some Chips Off The Table

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NXRT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

[caption id="attachment_745225" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Noam Gottesman of GLG Partners[/caption]

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners More

How have hedgies been trading NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -31% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NXRT over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).