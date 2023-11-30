NextShark presents new short film ‘Death & Ramen’ starring Bobby Lee premiering on YouTube

[Source]

NextShark is proud to present the upcoming short film "Death & Ramen" starring comedian Bobby Lee, actor Matt Jones, and written and directed by 22-year-old rising filmmaker Tiger Ji.

Set in a ramen shop, "Death & Ramen" tells the story of a despondent chef (Bobby Lee) and his extraordinary encounter with the Grim Reaper (Matt Jones). The narrative weaves together themes of mortality, loss of a loved one, and the unexpected connections that define our existence. “Death & Ramen” world-premiered at the Palm Springs Shortfest and has screened at over ten Oscar-qualifying festivals.

Tiger Ji, a Hong Kong native now based in New York, made waves in the film industry at 19 with his award-winning short "Wuhan Driver." An NYU graduate, he is now recognized for his unique storytelling and cinematic vision.

NextShark's presentation of "Death & Ramen" stems from a commitment to amplifying diverse Asian American stories. Benny Luo, NextShark founder and CEO, joins the film as an executive producer. "Bringing Benny and Nextshark on board is a significant step in amplifying the voice in our film. I want to diversify the types of stories Asian American filmmakers can tell, and it’s a great honor that they’re taking a chance on a young filmmaker like myself,” said Ji.

"Celebrating 'Death & Ramen' is a milestone for NextShark, showcasing our passion for powerful, diverse storytelling,” said Luo. "This project with Tiger Ji represents a bold move in exploring new, dynamic narratives in the film industry."

Academy Award-winning Jonathan Sanger (“The Elephant Man,” “Vanilla Sky”) also joins the film as an Executive Producer. Scott Aharoni, known for his award-winning films including “Leylak” and “The Old Young Crow,” and the Oscars-shortlisted “Les Criminels,” as well as Peter Gold, produced the film together.

Watch Bobby Lee in "Death & Ramen" when it premieres on YouTube on December 4, 2023 via Short of the Week, Directors Notes, and Omeleto.

