Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nexus Infrastructure:

0.31 = UK£8.8m ÷ (UK£84m - UK£55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Nexus Infrastructure has an ROCE of 31%.

Does Nexus Infrastructure Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Nexus Infrastructure's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 19% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Nexus Infrastructure's ROCE is currently very good.

We can see that , Nexus Infrastructure currently has an ROCE of 31%, less than the 51% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Nexus Infrastructure's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Nexus Infrastructure.

How Nexus Infrastructure's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Nexus Infrastructure has total assets of UK£84m and current liabilities of UK£55m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 66% of its total assets. Nexus Infrastructure's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.