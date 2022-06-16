Is Nexus Infrastructure plc's (LON:NEXS) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Nexus Infrastructure's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nexus Infrastructure is:

8.1% = UK£2.6m ÷ UK£33m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Nexus Infrastructure's Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Nexus Infrastructure's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.1%, we may spare it some thought. Having said that, Nexus Infrastructure's five year net income decline rate was 35%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

As a next step, we compared Nexus Infrastructure's performance with the industry and found thatNexus Infrastructure's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 9.0% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Nexus Infrastructure is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Nexus Infrastructure Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its profits), Nexus Infrastructure has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Nexus Infrastructure has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Nexus Infrastructure can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Nexus Infrastructure visit our risks dashboard for free.

