Nexus Minerals (ASX:NXM) shareholder returns have been fantastic, earning 400% in 3 years

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX:NXM), which is 400% higher than three years ago. In more good news, the share price has risen 275% in thirty days.

Since it's been a strong week for Nexus Minerals shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Nexus Minerals recorded just AU$1,936,552 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Nexus Minerals will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Nexus Minerals investors might know.

Nexus Minerals has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at AU$10m, when it last reported (December 2020). This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. And given that the share price has shot up 50% per year, over 3 years , it's fair to say investors are liking management's vision for the future. The image below shows how Nexus Minerals' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

It's good to see that Nexus Minerals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 323% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Nexus Minerals that you should be aware of before investing here.

