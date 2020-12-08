NF-kappa B Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis of 80+ Companies
The Key Players involved in developing the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies are AnGes MG, Complexa, Accendatech, Serenex, OncoViRx, Novo Nordisk, Profectus Biosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, ImmuneTarget, Merck Serono, EntreChem, Link Health Group and others.
“NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight provides extensive insights around 80+ Companies and 80+ Pipeline Drugs based on NF-kappa B Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It includes the pipeline drug profiles, covering clinical and non-clinical stage products.
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Clinical Trial Report key features
The companies and academics are working on analysing the issues and seek opportunities that could influence NF-kappa B Inhibitors R&D. The NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies under development are zeroed in on novel approaches to treat the condition.
Catabasis has stopped development of edasalonexent, in October 2020, as phase III PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) missed the primary endpoint that was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) over one year of edasalonexent when compared to placebo.
Complexa’s CXA-10, the lead candidate, received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment in October 2019.
The nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) signalling pathway performs a significant role in the development, maintenance, and progression of most chronic diseases. NF-κB controls the expression of genes involved in a myriad of physiological responses, comprising immune-inflammatory responses, acute-phase inflammatory responses, oxidative stress responses, cell adhesion, differentiation, and apoptosis. Evidence reveals that NF-kB acts as a link between inflammation and cancer progression, making NF-κB vital to and a potential drug target in haematological malignancies and solid tumors.
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Upcoming Drugs
AMG 0101: AnGes MG
AnGes MG is developing AMG 0101 for the Atopic Dermatitis treatment. It is currently in phase III stage of development.
CXA-10: Complexa
CXA-10 by Complexa is an oral nitrated fatty acid compound that acts via a constellation of actions including Upregulation of Nrf2 pathways; Inhibition of NF-Kappa B and TLR4; Inhibition of Xanthine Oxidoreductase; and Increasing the expression of heat shock proteins.
ACT001: Accendatech
ACT001 is an investigational product recently completed testing in phase I clinical studies.
Accendatech designed and developed ACT001; the drug is specifically used to target brain tumour for treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
Scope of NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics report
Coverage: Global
Major Players: 80+ Key Companies
Key Drugs: 80+ Pipeline Products
Phases:
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Late-stage (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage products (Phase I)
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration:
Infusion
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Molecule types:
Gene therapies
Small molecule
Vaccines
Polymers
Peptides
Monoclonal antibodies
Product Types:
Mono
Combination
Mono/Combination
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Pipeline Products:
AMG 0101
CXA-10
ACT001
Research programme: NF-kappa B inhibitors
Research programme: I-kappa B kinase/NF-kappa B inhibitors
Research programme: NF-kappa-B pathway inhibitors
IT 901
AS 602868
EC 70124
LH 025
NF-kappa B Inhibitors Companies:
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
OncoImmune
Almirall
Takeda Oncology
Biogen
Reata Pharmaceuticals
LG Life Sciences
Complexa
Dong-A ST
AnGes
Accendatech
ILIAS Biologics
Merry Life Biomedical Company
Innate Biologics
Profectus Biosciences
Serenex
Novo Nordisk
OncoViRx
Leuchemix
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Othera Pharmaceuticals
Nereus Pharmaceuticals
Anesiva
ImmuneTarget
GlaxoSmithKline
Astellas Pharma
ImStar Therapeutics
AstraZeneca
AbbVie
Perrigo Company
Gilead Sciences
Baxter Healthcare Corporation
AnGes MG
Complexa
OncoViRx
Merck Serono
EntreChem
Link Health Group
Key Questions regarding Current NF-kappa B Inhibitors Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies Answered in the report
What are the current treatment options available based on the NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
How many companies are developing therapies by working on NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the NF-kappa B Inhibitors therapies?
What is the unmet need for current therapies developed based on this Mechanism of Action (MoA)?
What are the latest novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to subdue the limitation of existing therapies?
What are the key designations that have been granted for NF-kappa B Inhibitors emerging therapies?
How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies of NF-kappa B Inhibitors?
Table of Contents
9.1. AMG 0101: AnGes MG
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
