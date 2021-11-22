NFC Week 11 overreactions: We can't trust the Dallas Cowboys as true contenders
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest NFC storylines from Week 11 in the NFL.
The Packers drew eight flags for 92 yards, surpassing their previous season high of seven for 87 yards in a win against the 49ers.
Five takeaways from Sunday’s Chiefs-Cowboys game at Arrowhead Stadium, via beat writer Sam McDowell.
The Eagles smoked the Saints in South Philly for their second straight win, and the victory felt like validation for a team headed in the right direction. By Adam Hermann
The absence of WR Amari Cooper was evident in the Cowboys’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 #Chiefs players are due for MRIs to determine the extent of their injuries following the Week 11 win over the #Cowboys per Andy Reid.
Instead of praising Nick Chubb and relishing that the Browns' goal is still within reach, Mayfield is a rare no-show with media postgame
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 41-15 loss to the #Colts:
Mac Jones continued his assault on the Patriots team record books with his win over the Falcons on Thursday night.
The Bears are on a five-game losing streak, and the loss to the Ravens in Week 11 may have been the worst yet.
The 49ers tried to get Trent Williams a touchdown on Sunday, and it drew incredible reactions.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook made the right call on Sunday.
Matt Nagy continues to find new ways to embarrass himself, as evidenced by one sequence in the 4th quarter of the Bears' game vs. Ravens.
If a couple of things had gone Carolina’s way, “I think we’re talking about a different game,” Matt Rhule said.
How did Jimmy Garoppolo miss this?
Carson #Wentz Watch: How many snaps did #Colts QB play in Week 11 blowout win over #Bills and how does it impact the #Eagles as we look towards the 2022 #NFLDraft
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 12.
The Patriots have jumped ahead of the Bills for first place in the AFC East entering Week 12. Here's the updated NFL playoff picture.
Pittsburgh is sending Kevin Dotson to IR.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games with division rivals and top postseason contenders in action. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) for
Ohio State rose to No. 3 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, while Oregon and Michigan State fell out of the top 10 after Week 12 in college football.