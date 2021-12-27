NFC Week 16 overreactions: 'Clicking' Cowboys show off their Super Bowl potential
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 16 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 16 action in the NFL.
Seahawks fans have officially had enough.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury let a win slip through his fingers on Christmas night. What does that say about the Cardinals overall?
A referee from Patriots-Bills explains a couple of questionable calls.
Miami has eight players on the COVID list heading into Monday.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some brief injury updates on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and DB Tyrann Mathieu after the Week 16 win over the #Steelers.
Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen were not happy with each other.
Matt Canada really doesn't understand what his offensive roster can do and what they can't do.
The Eagles got a huge win on Sunday and their playoff chances skyrocketed with two weeks left in the regular season. By Dave Zangaro
Nick Foles led a comeback touchdown drive, the Bears opted to go for two and the win, and it worked.
The former Fresno State star went into the on-field blue medical tent in the third quarter.
While it doesn't seem possible, just four games sit between the Browns and the AFC North championship:
The #49ers got some help in the playoff hunt from a division rival.
The Eagles wound up winning by a boatload on Sunday vs. the Giants, but the way Sunday began casts plenty of question marks over what exactly this team is. By Adam Hermann
According to Ian Rapoport, Sunday could be Matt Nagy's last as Bears head coach.
Bill Belichick was predictably brief when asked about his New Year's resolution.
Patriots QB Mac Jones was hit late out of bounds at the end of the first half Sunday, but the Bills escaped without a penalty. Here's a roundup of Twitter reaction to the controversial play.
Patriots couldn't seize control of the AFC East.
The #Chiefs have made several roster moves, added players to the injury report and placed several coaches in the league's COVID protocols on Saturday.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams activated Cam Akers, even though he's not ready to play yet. There's a good reason for this move, though.