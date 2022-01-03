NFC Week 17 overreactions: Packers clinch top seed, setting up Super Bowl run

ABC News

New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, who was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day, said challenges lie ahead for the city with the current surge of COVID-19 cases, but New Yorkers must adapt to live with the virus. "COVID is a formidable opponent and it continues to evolve, and we must pivot and evolve with it, but you can't do it viewing yourself from within the crisis," Adams told anchor George Stephanopoulos exclusively on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Adams also insisted shutdowns for New York were unlikely in his administration.