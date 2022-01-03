NFC Week 17 overreactions: Packers clinch top seed, setting up Super Bowl run
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 17 action in the NFL.
Instant analysis of the Packers' dominant, one-sided win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 17.
The Rush: Packers clinch 1st place in NFC, Antonio Brown walks off the job mid-game
Highlighting the top standouts from the Packers’ big win over the Vikings in Week 17.
The #49ers appeared to avoid any major injury issues in their win over the Texans. Updates from Kyle Shanahan after Sunday's game:
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit had all kinds of things to say about college players opting out. Here's why he's 100% wrong.
Here is how the Raiders can make the playoffs before even facing the Chargers in Week 18
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
It was evident was a difference Trey Lance does to the 49ers offense compared to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Trevor Lawrence broke Gardner Minshew's rookie passing yards record with a 40-yard bomb to Laquon Treadwell vs. the New England Patriots.
Get the latest update on the ankle injury suffered by Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in Saturday night's Sugar Bowl loss vs. Baylor
Breaking down the 11 roster moves made by the Packers on Saturday.
Tom Brady has long supported Antonio Brown and said on Sunday that Brown is going through some "very difficult things."
The 49ers remain in the thick of the NFC playoff picture after beating the Texans at Levi's Stadium.