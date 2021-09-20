NFC Week 2 overreactions: Cowboys show they're resilient and legit
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines from Week 2 NFL action in the NFC/
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The #49ers shook off a slow start to beat the Eagles. Here's what we know in the immediate aftermath of the win.
Much better. 5 takeaways from the #Bills' 35-0 win over the #Dolphins:
The Steelers offense fell flat in their loss to the Raiders.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
Trey Lance didn't see the field once during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Eagles, and Joe Staley believes that was a wise decision.
The Eagles were crushed Sunday by Brandon Graham's injury against the 49ers. By Reuben Frank
#Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman ambushed #Ravens WR Sammy Watkins during pregame warmups. 😂 😂 😂
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
Patriots players react to Damien Harris' awesome 26-yard touchdown run in Sunday's Week 2 win over the rival Jets.
Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton brought back one of his colorful pregame outfits Sunday despite being a free agent in a rather depressing Instagram post.
McCarthy and his special teams coach are bailed out by kicker Greg Zuerlein and some friendly calls as the Cowboys steal a win against the Chargers.
Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Sunday’s win with a knee injury and more tests are coming before the Browns know how much time he’s going to miss. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Landry has an MCL injury. He will be going for an MRI on Monday morning to determine the [more]
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not expecting his kicker to miss a field goal as time expired today in Arizona. Zimmer said that as kicker Greg Joseph lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, it seemed like everything was setting up for the Vikings to win. “I felt good [more]
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field Sunday with an injury, as former Patriots backup Jacoby Brissett took over for Miami.
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
The Packers were active in trying to find help at linebacker this week, per CBS Sports.
After the game, safety Jamal Adams took issue with that flag, but admits that the Seahawks can't have so many penalties.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.