NFC Week 4 overreactions: Tom Brady gets bragging rights over Patriots
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 4 action in the NFL.
And he’s done it on the ground.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick paid a visit to the visitor's locker room after the team's 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
The Seahawks finally righted the ship with a crucial Week 4 victory.
Vince Williams throws some shade at JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The punters for both teams got to rest their legs in the Chiefs’ 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. No punts at all? That’s rare.
Fans got their first chance to cheer Tom Brady on Saturday night when the Buccaneers arrived at their team hotel in Providence, R.I., ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to try to play through an injured right calf before finally calling it quits at halftime. Now Garoppolo is dealing with another early season injury that could force him to miss time. Garoppolo has began the season as a starting quarterback five times in his career and has now gotten hurt before the end of the fourth game in four of those.
A quick rundown of everything we know immediately following the #49ers' xx vs. the Seahawks.
Packers CB Jaire Alexander has an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, per NFL Network.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 40-0 win over the #Texans:
Patrick Mahomes has been preaching this for months. The rest of the Chiefs finally seem to be getting the message.
Big Ben can't get it done anymore if the way the past three games have gone are any indication.
#Bills shuffle offensive line, Cody Ford benched vs. #Texans:
Wentz Watch: How many snaps did Colts QB play in Week 4 win over Dolphins and how does Miami falling to 1-3 impact Philadelphia as we look towards the 2022 #NFLDraft
Daniel Jones threw for 402 yards and Saquon Barkley scored two touchdowns as the New York Giants upset the Saints, 27-21, in Week 4.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni tells the story of being fired by Andy Reid in Kansas City