NFC Week 5 overreactions: Giants have to stomach another lost season
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 5 action in the NFL.
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines in the NFC after Week 5 action in the NFL.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...
Khalil Mack finally got his revenge against the Raiders as the Bears pulled off a 20-9 upset to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The special talents of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams put on a show during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Bill Belichick shared high praise for the rookie QB after Mac Jones' second win.
The pass interference call directly contributed to the Browns losing the game to the Chargers
The Bears had a hard-fought 20-9 win over the Raiders. Here are players who thrived and those few who disappointed in the win.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
The Steelers have an on-field problem, especially at home. They also have an in-stands problem at home, with way too many no-shows in the most recent game at Heinz Field. In a season of full capacity after a full year of no one in the stands, the Steelers had a surprising number of unoccupied yellow [more]
Breaking down the four roster moves made by the Packers ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Bengals.
The Week 5 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals was a traditional mid-day soap opera. There was excitement, drama, and a lot of heartbreak in a game that ended with a redemptive 49-yard game-winning field goal by Mason ...
Panthers WR Robby Anderson didn't appear to have much fun in the Week 5 loss to the Eagles.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
Todd Haley shares his take on the Steelers OL since Mike Munchak left for the Denver Broncos.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
The Nebraska head coach was particularly heartbroken after this one.
Former University of Miami football star and assistant coach Mike Rumph, 41, now the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, has been arrested.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.