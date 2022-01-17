NFC wild-card overreactions: Same old Cowboys come crashing down in playoffs
Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines from the NFC wild-card action.
Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams [more]
Cowboys fans were seething on Sunday. Apparently, so was Dak.
Fans of Netflix's new docuseries 'Cheer' are baffled by the unknown meaning of 'FIOFMU,' often seen in the show. Well, here Coach Monica sets the record straight.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks.
Whenever I hear the phrase “good problem to have,” my response is that the only good problem to have is no problem at all. Raiders owner Mark Davis has a problem. The players on his team want interim coach Rich Bisaccia to get the permanent job. Multiple players, including quarterback Derek Carr, have spoken out [more]
Not many people are happier than Stephen A. Smith to see the Cowboys lose Sunday.
After the game, PFWA pool reporter Todd Archer spoke with referee Alex Kemp about the controversial finish. Here is the entire back-and-forth.
St. Luke’s School 10th grader Teddy Balkind did not fall on the ice before succumbing to an fatal neck injury during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week, according to school and police officials. On behalf of the Balkinds, St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis released a letter posted on the school’s website on Wednesday clarifying that Balkind didn’t fall to the ice, instead, he ...
TULSA, Okla. — Anybody who laid eyes on Ryan Newman knew he had accomplished his No. 1 goal in his heat race Friday at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Sure, the 44-year-old from South Bend, Indiana, finished third after starting ninth and collected valuable passing points. But the sizable grin on his face was […]
If Jack Nicklaus has said it once, he's said it a thousand times: the golf ball goes too far.
One fan went viral for their priceless reaction to the Cowboys-49ers NFC Wild Card game.
Kyle Shanahan explains the fourth-down gaffe that could have cost the 49ers the game.
Frances Berwick of NBCUniversal Television gave an update for fans about the 22nd season of 'The Voice' on NBC, and viewers aren't going to be happy about it.
The NCAA has sought information from the University of Oregon about its relationship to a third-party NIL program, the school confirmed to Sportico. In a statement, Oregon athletics spokesman Jimmy Stanton said the association has also requested information regarding “our NIL policies and process (and) apps that we use for education and reporting.” Stanton added […]
Brad Townsend: Nico Harrison says the conversation with Cauley-Stein was difficult, but that the Mavs will continue to support him through his personal situation. He adds that in the end, franchise had to do what's best for the franchise. Source: ...
Fitz Magic is one of a kind:
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery called his counterpart "masterful." Jamison Battle and E.J. Stephens spoke proudly of the Gophers' grit. Roars filled the Barn during a stirring second-half comeback. Had there not been a scoreboard handy, you might not have noticed that Iowa defeated Minnesota 81-71 at Williams Arena on Sunday, running the Gophers' losing streak to four games, with only one of those ...
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has disbanded an alumni advisory committee that was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants. The Gazette reports that Ferentz’ decision to end the committee came shortly after its leader, former offensive lineman David Porter, suggested it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. In 2020, the university hired the Husch Blackwell law firm to review the program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment.
The Cowboys looked like they would get a shot at one final play to win the game. Instead, a referee fumbled through the line, and the clock ran out.
When Tom Horn and his son, Logan, started seeing a piebald buck on trail cameras, the then 11-year-old made it a goal to harvest the unique animal.