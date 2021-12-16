NFHS threat passes

Dec. 16—Falls schools and police officials were on high alert, but Wednesday's classes at Niagara Falls High School went on without any incidents after an Internet post on Monday threatened a mass shooting event.

Falls police had an increased presence of both uniformed and plainclothes officers on the high school grounds and school security officers conducted enhanced screening of anyone entering the building, including bag checks, the use of metal detectors and wand scans.

Local and federal law enforcement officials are continuing to attempt to identify the person responsible for the Instagram post that threatened the mass shooting at the high school on Wednesday.

The post featured an array of semi-automatic rifles, handguns and large capacity ammunition clips, laid on at table. It was captioned "nfhs.school.shooting2.0" and featured a message that read, "Dont (sic) come to school if you wanna live 12/15/2".

The photo was quickly identified by officers assigned to the Niagara Intelligence & Crime Analysis Center as a police display of weapons seized during a 2019 raid in Cleveland. Still police and school officials took the threat seriously.

"I feel we're supported by both the (Falls) police and the FBI," Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. "I feel like we made the right calls."

Based on an early assessment that the threat did not appear to be "credible", Laurrie chose to keep the high school open for classes.

"I believe you have to take these things seriously," he said, "but these things have got to stop."

The schools superintendent said he believed that the threat here may have been a copycat of a similar incident in Lockport.

"When you have the same threat in Lockport, in Olean, in Medina, in Niagara Falls, you have to wonder (if they're related)," Laurrie said. "Everyone handled it very well. Everyone was calm."

The superintendent said that attendance at the high school on Tuesday and Wednesday was "light" in the face of the threat. He said he expects more students will be back in class later today.

The Niagara Intelligence & Crime Analysis Center has taken the lead role in investigating the threat. The Buffalo Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

The Instagram post was taken down quickly, but sources have said that digital footprints may have been left behind.