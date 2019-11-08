NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NFI Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 NFI Group had debt of US$1.12b, up from US$636.8m in one year. However, it does have US$23.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.10b.

How Healthy Is NFI Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, NFI Group had liabilities of US$662.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.44b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$23.4m and US$456.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.63b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$1.40b, we think shareholders really should watch NFI Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

NFI Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.4 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Another concern for investors might be that NFI Group's EBIT fell 18% in the last year. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NFI Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.