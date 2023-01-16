NFL announces AFC Divisional playoff schedule, including when Chiefs will play Jaguars

The Chiefs’ final home game of the season might be taking place on Saturday.

The NFL announced the full Divisional Round schedule, including the Chiefs’ first playoff game, on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the Bengals-Ravens game, won by host Cincy.

Because they had a bye week as the AFC’s top team, Chiefs players and coaches had the opportunity to watch the Wild-Card games from the comfort of their homes.

Jacksonville (10-8) will be coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs Saturday.

If the Chiefs win, they will either play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium or play the Bills in Atlanta, which the NFL has already determined would be the site of that potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game matchup.

A loss Saturday, of course, would end the Chiefs’ season.

Here is the entire playoff schedule:

Wild card round

AFC

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Buffalo Bills 34, Miami Dolphins 31

Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

NFC

San Francisco 49ers 41, Seattle Seahawks 23

New York Giants 31, Minnesota Vikings 24

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN and ABC (Ch. 9)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 3:30 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41 in Kansas City)

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Sunday, Jan. 22

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (2) Buffalo Bills, 2 p.m. on CBS (Ch. 5)

(5) Dallas Cowboys/(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) San Francisco 49ers, 5:30 p.m. on Fox (Ch. 4)

Championship Games

2:05 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox (Ch. 4)

5:30 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS (Ch. 5) in Kansas City, Buffalo or Atlanta

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

5:30 p.m. on Fox 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion