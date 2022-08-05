Why the NFL had no choice but to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
Mackenzie Salmon and Lorenzo Reyes reflect on the NFL's decision to appeal Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension.
The NFL’s new system of enforcing its personal conduct policy debuted with the Deshaun Watson case, and if the whole thing seems just a little bit convoluted, well, it isn’t. It is a lot convoluted! Like, almost laugh-out-loud weird — mostly because it was collectively bargained and somehow agreed to by both the league and its players association.
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter. Brady’s absence shouldn’t be that [more]
The Jimmy Garoppolo conundrum with San Francisco seems like it could be a lot more awkward than it currently is. Garoppolo has been cleared to practice, but he’s not doing so while the 49ers await a suitable trade offer — one that may or may not come before the start of the regular season. Instead, [more]
Like most fans, Teller is ready for resolution with Watson's discipline but is focused on what he can control like his footwork and reach blocks:
It was a revelation that arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivered, sources said. It instantly established an eyebrow-raising blow to the NFL’s effort to impose a landmark suspension of Watson.
