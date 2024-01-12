NFL calls Travis Kelce ‘Travis Swift Kelce’ in playoff preview

The NFL can’t get enough of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance — and now the league has given the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a new nickname.

On Jan. 13, Kelce’s team will face off against the Miami Dolphins during their Super Wild Card Weekend matchup for the first week of the playoffs. Ahead of the game, which is being shown exclusively on Peacock, the NFL released a video on YouTube Jan. 10 recounting both teams’ seasons and highlighting star players’ stats.

When it was time to talk about the Dolphins’ game plan for guarding Kelce, the voiceover said, “And now they take on Travis Swift Kelce, second-most yards for a tight end in 2023 at 984.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York in October 2023. (Gotham / Getty Images)

The preview then included a shot of Swift playfully sticking out her tongue as she cheered for her boyfriend when the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Dec. 17, 2023.

After showing one of Kelce’s touchdowns, the clip cut to the moment Swift and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, celebrated with their signature handshake at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, 2023.

Swifties laughed at the shout out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Not the NFL calling him Travis Swift Kelce ijbol,” one wrote, which means “I just burst out laughing.”

Not the NFL calling him Travis Swift Kelce ijbol pic.twitter.com/E7P8s0gPoR — Val • (@karmaszone) January 10, 2024

Since Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September, their relationship has been the talk of the NFL and multiple broadcasters have referenced their romance during games.

When the Chiefs battled against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10, CBS commentator and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce’s wife.

“Err, I’m sorry, girlfriend,” Romo said, quickly correcting himself.

Commentator Jim Nantz chimed in and playfully added, “Not yet.”

A few weeks later, Romo made the same gaffe again.

ESPN and SportsCenter shared a video on Instagram of Romo’s blunder when he was announcing the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“His wife loves it, I mean girlfriend,” he said when cameras showed Swift applauding Kelce, who achieved 900 career receptions during the game.

Nantz laughed and replied, “You’ve been down that road with that before.”

Swift could make an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to give the Chiefs extra support as they hope to start a successful playoff run and defeat the Dolphins.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com