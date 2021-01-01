NFL chooses 11 players for international pathway program

  • Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is pushed out of bounds by New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) deflects a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
1 / 3

Giants Ravens Football

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is pushed out of bounds by New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The Associated Press

The NFL has chosen 11 athletes from nine countries to compete for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program.

Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and possibly earn a spot on an a team roster.

“Since its creation in 2017, this program has been a part of the league’s continuous efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players in the NFL,” said Damani Leech, the NFL's international chief operating officer.

Chosen for the program are LB Aaron Donkor (Germany), RB Taku Lee (Japan), DL Yoann Miangue (France), DE Leonel Misangumukini (Austria), DE Adedayo Odeleye (United Kingdom), LB Ayo Oyelola (United Kingdom), OL Max Pircher (Italy), TE Sammis Reyes (Chile), TE Bernhard Seikovits (Austria), DL Lone Toailoa (New Zealand) and OL Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico). Soon they will begin training in the United States, seeking a practice squad position for next season.

One NFL division to be chosen at random will receive the international players. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team.

___

MOTOR CITY SOCIAL JUSTICE INITIATIVES

The Detroit Lions are investing $490,000 through grants to organizations as part of the team’s social justice initiative.

Lions players and ownership launched Detroit Lions Inspire Change after the 2018 season. This week, the team announced a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding.

Recipients include the Henry Ford Health System COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, as well as the Motor City Mitten Mission, which is dedicated to helping the homeless, the needy and the sick.

The Detroit Lions Academy, the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Detroit Justice Center, the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Downtown Boxing Gym were listed as well.

The Lions also said they would support The Empowerment Plan, which aims to elevate families from the cycle of homelessness by hiring single parents from local homeless shelters, as well as HAVEN’s Redefine program, a development course for high school and college-age men to help end gender-based violence. The team also listed the Pure Heart Foundation, which was designed to provide services to benefit the children of incarcerated parents.

“Through Inspire Change, we have been able to impact the local community in a personal way,” defensive end Trey Flowers said. “We understand that as an organization and as human beings, we must do our due diligence to inspire and uplift each other while we can. Our initiative helps those in need and provides a reminder of what society needs us all to do – and that is to give back.”

___

GOOD HEALTH

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will make it through a sixth straight season – he first became a full-time starter for Washington in 2015 and signed with Minnesota in 2018 – without missing a game to injury. The only other NFL quarterbacks to do so during that span are Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.

Rivers and Wilson have started all 95 games since the beginning of 2015, one more than Cousins and Matt Ryan.

Cousins was held out of the final game in 2019 with Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs clinched. Ryan’s absence was in 2019, due to an ankle injury. Brady missed four games in 2016, but that was for a suspension from the league.

“There have been a lot of answered prayers,” Cousins said, adding: “Yes, I have taken a few hits. That’s part of the game. I think the key is my teammates and coaches have done a good job of preventing those hits that would actually keep you out.”

___

BRONCOS' "WE STAND FOR"

As part of the Denver Broncos’ Inspire Change program, the team had donated more than $250,000 to player-designated social justice programs in Colorado and the players’ local communities.

Players selected five Colorado programs and organizations to receive $40,000. The recipients include organizations that focus on education and youth, bail and criminal justice reform, and community mental health resources.

Also, five organizations selected by participating players and coaches have received a total of $52,500 through the Broncos’ “We Stand For” program, including The Justin Simmons Foundation.

Started this season, the “We Stand For” initiative provides players, coaches and staff the opportunity to use the club’s digital platforms and financial resources to support nonprofits working on social justice issues.

Simmons said he hopes the NFL continues pushing for social justice even after the events of 2020, including widespread protests, begin to fade.

“I hope that happens for years and years to come because we know how powerful the shield is and the NFL can be,” Simmons said, “and there could be a lot of good change coming with that support.”

___

DAK HAS RYAN'S SUPPORT IN REHAB

Sunday's matchup will be the first time the Cowboys and Giants have played since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury on a freakish play on Oct. 11 when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan.

Ryan felt sick after the incident and had his people reach out to Prescott that night. He sent Prescott a couple of books to read.

While the two haven’t had a chance to talk during the season, Ryan knows what Prescott is experiencing. He fractured his left leg playing for Tennessee in a game against the Giants at the end of the 2018 season.

“I snapped my leg on a fluke play,” Ryan said Wednesday. “It really made me a better player, it made me become maniacal with my workouts, maniacal with my training. It was my first time missing football games, so I came back with just a deeper level of appreciation for the game and a deeper hunger and a deeper work ethic. I really started waking up earlier.

"I reached out to Dak soon after that (incident). Haven’t been in touch much since –- obviously we’re both pretty busy human beings at this time of the year –- but I wish him the best of luck and I’m sure he’s having a great recovery from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen.”

___

AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Arnie Stapleton and Dave Campbell and Sports Writers Tom Canavan and Noah Trister contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Pompeo accused of using official State Department Twitter account to ‘soft-launch’ presidential campaign

    The secretary put out a series of valedictory tweets and promised more to come from “Just me, Mike.”

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • U.S. vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 million people

    Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk of dying of the virus. Some 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a shot as of Dec. 30 although 2.2 million doses have been distributed for residents, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have been distributed to states so far, federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal to ship 20 million doses this month.

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week in UK -The Times

    AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of the vaccine in total by next week, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed member of the Oxford-AstraZeneca team. The report comes after Britain on Wednesday approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, hoping that rapid action will help it stem a record surge of infections driven by a highly contagious form of the virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered 100 million doses for the country as part of an agreement with the company.

  • How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most

    The government has begun distributing $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. But actually getting access to that money may be another story.Even as record numbers of Americans spent months unemployed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Congress took months to agree to send out another round of stimulus checks and boost unemployment benefits after the last relief package expired. Millions of Americans suffered during that time, and, as The New York Times reports, often had to overdraw from their bank accounts to pay for groceries and other essentials. In return, banks charged those people overdraft fees, and have often locked people out of their accounts until those fees are paid.That means the $600 stimulus checks, which the government frequently deposits directly into bank accounts, could be out of reach for the people who need them most. That includes Morgan Banke, who told the Times she has only been able to pay either her rent or car insurance every month, and has overdrawn from her Iowa credit union to cover the rest. She asked the credit union to temporarily waive her fees so she could use the stimulus money, but because it had done so three times in the past, it turned her down.Many major banks — Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo among them — have said they'll waive accounts' overdrawn status when the checks come in. But many regional banks and credit unions haven't made the same promises, and have even closed down accounts with overdrawn balances, leaving Americans to get their checks another, slower way. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 4 predictions for 2021 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How to de-clutter your home for the new year

  • Chris Whitty moves to head off GPs' rebellion over Pfizer Covid vaccine doses

    The chief medical officer on Thursday night attempted to head off a growing rebellion by GPs over delaying the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, insisting the new strategy was the "right decision". In a letter co-signed by his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Professor Chris Whitty told medics "the public will understand and thank us" for administering as many first doses as possible rather than giving people a second jab within the recommended three or four weeks. It came as GPs across the country vowed to defy the Government's new strategy, describing it as a "huge gamble". Doctors' leaders said the decision to cancel appointments for elderly patients due to have their second Pfizer coronavirus vaccination next week was "grossly unfair", encouraging GPs to press ahead with the planned jabs in defiance of the strategy. In a letter to ministers, the Doctors' Association said there was no evidence that delaying the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine would be effective, suggesting the move "undermined the vaccine programme as a whole". In a joint letter sent to medics, all four of the UK's chief medical officers said: "We recognise that the request to reschedule second appointments is operationally very difficult, especially at short notice, and will distress patients who were looking forward to being fully immunised. "Halving the number vaccinated over the next two to three months because of giving two vaccines in quick succession rather than with a delay of 12 weeks does not provide optimal public health impact. We have to follow public health principles and act at speed if we are to beat this pandemic, which is running rampant in our communities, and we believe the public will understand and thank us for this decisive action." The letter added that for every 1,000 people boosted with a second dose of the vaccine in January, 1,000 new people were unable to have substantial initial protection.

  • Fake teen doctor, now 23, arrested for fraud in Florida

    Malachi Love-Robinson gained notoriety as a teenager after posing as a doctor and is now once again in trouble with the law. As a teenager, Love-Robinson practiced medicine as “Dr. Love” in Florida and spent time in prison for his actions. On Thursday, he returned to the custody of police after being arrested in Palm Beach County on charges of fraud and grand theft.

  • Gunmen kill prominent journalist in western Afghanistan

    An Afghan journalist and human rights activist was shot and killed on Friday by unidentified gunmen in western Afghanistan, the fifth journalist to be killed in the war-ravaged country in the past two months, a provincial spokesman said. Bismillah Adil Aimaq was on the road near Feroz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, returning home to the city after visiting his family in a village nearby, when gunmen opened fire at the vehicle. According to the provincial governor's spokesman, Arif Abir, others in the car, including Aimaq's brother, were unharmed.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • US Senate leader Mitch McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief cheques

    U.S. Senate leader Mitch McConnell dealt a likely death blow on Wednesday to President Donald Trump's bid to boost coronavirus aid to Americans, declining to schedule a swift Senate vote on a bill to raise relief cheques to $2,000 from $600. Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor that a bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which sought to meet fellow Republican Trump's demands for bigger cheques , "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate." Mr McConnell, who controls the Senate's agenda and opposes the increase in aid, had introduced a competing bill combining the $2,000 cheques with provisions unacceptable to Democrats, who could block it. With a new Congress set to be sworn in on Sunday, the action appears all but certain to kill the effort to increase the amount of the $600 cheques Congress has already approved. Appearing to shrug off Trump's own initiative, Mr McConnell continued: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don't need the help." Democrats have insisted the aid is for people in dire need of help in the face of a health crisis that has killed nearly 340,000 people in the United States, but Mr McConnell complained the cheques were not targeted to need.

  • Julian Assange’s father says ‘greatest fear is they will take him to the US and break him for revenge’

    John Shipton tells Andrew Buncombe his son faces 'wretched injustice’

  • Appeals court vacates order delaying woman's execution

    A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on federal death row to be executed before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ruling, handed down Friday by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Lisa Montgomery’s execution date in an order last week. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss had ruled the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery’s execution and he vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons scheduling her death for Jan. 12.

  • Report: Trooper under investigation dies in apparent suicide during house search

    A Louisiana State Police trooper died Wednesday in an apparent suicide as his colleagues were searching his home as part of a criminal investigation, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

  • Vatican denies knowledge of $1.8 billion transferred to Australia

    The Vatican and the Australian Catholic Church have both denied knowledge of transfers worth US$1.8 billion which Australia's financial watchdog says have been sent from Rome to Australia in the past seven years. "That amount of money and that number of transfers did not leave the Vatican City," a senior Vatican official with knowledge of the city-state's finances said on Wednesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Vatican would be seeking details from Australian authorities on the specific origin and destination of the money.

  • Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year

    Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year under a Government crackdown to be announced in the New Year. Police will get powers to prosecute travellers if they return to a specific site within 12 months, a quadrupling of the time limit from the current three months. Those who breach the law will face up to three months in jail and fines of up to £2,000. It is part of an overhaul of the legislation to prevent illegal encampments which ministers say cause communities “significant distress.” The reforms, part of the Police Powers and Protection Bill due in the New Year, will give councils powers to direct travellers to authorised sites in neighbouring council districts. Currently, police are banned from moving travellers to sites outside the council area where they have camped. Police will also be able to act sooner as the threshold for intervention will be dropped from six illegally parked caravans to two. It follows widespread complaints from MPs and residents about trespassing, noise and anti-social behaviour. It is estimated there are some 23,000 traveller caravans in England, of which 14 per cent are parked on unauthorised sites. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to make good a manifesto commitment to give police new powers “to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers who set up unauthorised encampments, in order to protect our communities.” This will be done by making it a criminal offence for travellers to intentionally trespass on private land when setting up an encampment. The change was campaigned for by Ms Patel when she was a backbench MP alongside Alok Sharma, now the Business Secretary, and John Whittingdale, a culture minister. Mr Sharma said: “My view is clear – the law needs strengthening and trespass needs to be made a criminal offence. “This is the case in the Republic of Ireland and we need this change here. It will deter illegal encampments as the individuals concerned will understand they will face criminal law sanctions, rather than civil ones, right from the start.” The civil sanctions for fly tipping, which leaves farmers having to pay tens of thousands of pounds to clear up dumped rubbish, and squatting in commercial premises are expected to remain unaffected by the changes. The proposal to criminalise trespass was first mooted by the Tories in the party’s 2010 general election manifesto. “The vast majority of travellers are law-abiding citizens – but illegal sites often give an unfair, negative image of their community and cause distress and misery to those who live nearby,” said a Government source. “There is a widespread perception that the law does not apply to travellers and that is deeply troubling.” The moves are being opposed by traveller organisations who claim they are more about electioneering than tackling any perceived problem. The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity said that even the police did not believe the new criminal powers were necessary. Responses to the Government’s consultation obtained by the charity under freedom of information (FOI) legislation, showed that 75 per cent of police responses indicated their current powers were sufficient and/or proportionate. Additionally, 84 per cent did not support the criminalisation of unauthorised encampments, and 65 per cent said lack of site provision was the real problem. Abbie Kirkby, advice and policy manager at FFT, said the proposed laws would make the lives of Gypsies and Travellers a misery. She said: “The evidence we have collected shows that the Home Office are deliberately ignoring police views on unauthorised encampments. The timing of the consultation made it clear that the Government’s motive was to use Gypsies and Travellers to gather votes at election time.”

  • Two men were driving two boys into slavery in Central and South Florida, cops say

    A traffic stop about an hour east of the Florida-Alabama border Wednesday led to two men facing human trafficking charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.