NFL cornerback arrested in Charlotte with stolen car, guns, CMPD says

NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Charlotte on Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, police stopped a car in the parking lot of a gas station on North Graham Street.

Police learned during the traffic stop that the car was reported stolen from Florida—a Mercedez Benz worth $150,000.

ALSO READ: Hornets’ Bouknight had history of traffic violations before DWI arrest, records say

Officers found multiple guns in the car, including AR-15s, AK-47s, and pistols; more than five pounds of marijuana; and about $2,000 in cash and scales.

CMPD arrested 31-year-old Breeland and charged him with possession of a stolen car, altering serial numbers, altering a title, altering identification, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a car for controlled substances, and possession of a stolen gun.

Breeland last played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2021 but hasn’t played since.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made after Corvette Stingray stolen from Uptown hotel)



