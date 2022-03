Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it will remove Russian bonds from all of its widely-tracked indexes, following MSCI Inc., Bloomberg LP and other benchmark providers in withdrawing the nation’s assets from key gauges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Pentagon Says Security Aid Still Getting ThroughChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Conti