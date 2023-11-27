NFL draft in Detroit: Hotels, restaurants, things to do for traveling fans

Preparing to descend into the Motor City for one of the season's biggest events? We've got you covered.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in the center of Detroit's downtown in Hart Plaza and Campus Martius April 25-27, meaning thousands of spectators will be crowding the city's best establishments. More details are expected to be released as we near the main event, but for now, there's enough information to start planning. As you build your itinerary, here are some factors and options to consider:

Where to stay

Hotels within the city may be booked with inflated rates, potentially leaving visitors to expand their search for lodging into surrounding neighborhoods. Here are some options in and around the city:

Forecast and how to dress

Spring typically brings mild weather, with some showers, in southeast Michigan. The weather during the NFL Draft is expected to reach the low 60s and dip into the low 40s, making it ideal layering weather for the outdoor event. The best wardrobe for this weather is light layers, with rain boots and a light rain jacket if the forecast includes rain showers — unless you're flying in from warmer climates and require a full-length winter coat.

Where to eat

Detroit's food scene is tragically underrated on a national scale, but take this chance to taste the city's finest. Some of the area's best bites are a short drive away from the main event, here are a few to check out:

What to do for fun

If you get bored of hullabaloo and are looking to get a break from the excitement, here are some spots to check out:

Michigan Science Center: child-friendly, 5020 John R St., Detroit

Take a breather by the water at Belle Isle, the bridge to enter Belle Isle Park is located at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Grand Boulevard.

Motown Museum: 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit

Detroit Institute of Arts: 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Enjoy your time in Detroit, make some memories and soak in the magic of the Midwest's finest. And Conde Nast Traveler just selected Detroit for its list of Best Places to Go in 2024. Perfect timing.

Free Press reporter Kylie Martin contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL draft in Detroit: Hotels, restaurants, things to do