NFL draft in Detroit: Hotels, restaurants, things to do for traveling fans
Preparing to descend into the Motor City for one of the season's biggest events? We've got you covered.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in the center of Detroit's downtown in Hart Plaza and Campus Martius April 25-27, meaning thousands of spectators will be crowding the city's best establishments. More details are expected to be released as we near the main event, but for now, there's enough information to start planning. As you build your itinerary, here are some factors and options to consider:
Where to stay
Hotels within the city may be booked with inflated rates, potentially leaving visitors to expand their search for lodging into surrounding neighborhoods. Here are some options in and around the city:
Saint Regis Detroit: 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
Baymont by Wyndham Downtown Detroit: 3250 E Jefferson Ave., Detroit
The Inn on Ferry Street:, 84 E Ferry St., Detroit
DoubleTree by Hilton Windsor Hotel & Suites: 333 Riverside Dr. W., Windsor, Ontario
Trumbull And Porter Hotel: 1331 Trumbull St., Detroit
Fairfield Inn & Suites Detroit Taylor: new hotel that opens in January 2024, check back for pricing, 20779 Eureka Rd., Taylor
Towneplace Suites Detroit Warren: 7601 Chicago Rd., Warren
Courtyard Detroit Metro Airport Romulus: 30653 Flynn Dr., Romulus
Four Points by Sheraton Windsor: 430 Ouellette Ave., Windsor
Forecast and how to dress
Spring typically brings mild weather, with some showers, in southeast Michigan. The weather during the NFL Draft is expected to reach the low 60s and dip into the low 40s, making it ideal layering weather for the outdoor event. The best wardrobe for this weather is light layers, with rain boots and a light rain jacket if the forecast includes rain showers — unless you're flying in from warmer climates and require a full-length winter coat.
Where to eat
Detroit's food scene is tragically underrated on a national scale, but take this chance to taste the city's finest. Some of the area's best bites are a short drive away from the main event, here are a few to check out:
Flowers of Vietnam: 4440 Vernor Hwy., Detroit
Ima Izakaya: 2100 Michigan Ave., Detroit
Oak and Reel: 2921 E Grand Blvd., Detroit
El Asador Steakhouse: 1312 Springwells St., Detroit, MI 48209
Vigilante: 644 Selden St., Detroit
Selden Standard: 3921 2nd Ave., Detroit
Taqueria Mi Pueblo: 7278 Dix St., Detroit
Mad Nice: 4120 2nd Ave., Detroit
El Parian Taco truck: 4804 Vernor Hwy., Detroit
What to do for fun
If you get bored of hullabaloo and are looking to get a break from the excitement, here are some spots to check out:
Michigan Science Center: child-friendly, 5020 John R St., Detroit
Take a breather by the water at Belle Isle, the bridge to enter Belle Isle Park is located at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and East Grand Boulevard.
Motown Museum: 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit
Detroit Institute of Arts: 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit
Enjoy your time in Detroit, make some memories and soak in the magic of the Midwest's finest. And Conde Nast Traveler just selected Detroit for its list of Best Places to Go in 2024. Perfect timing.
Free Press reporter Kylie Martin contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NFL draft in Detroit: Hotels, restaurants, things to do