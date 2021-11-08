NFL fans decried ‘worst roughing the passer penalty of all-time’ in Rams-Titans game

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have made their case as one of the favorites in the AFC with an impressive stretch of victories in a four-game span.

In successive weeks, the Titans have defeated the Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams.

The latter came Sunday night in Inglewood, California as Tennessee beat the Rams 28-16. The Titans got a little help from the officials.

With the Titans leading 21-9 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an incomplete pass on a third-down play. With five minutes to play, the Rams appeared ready to get the ball back.

Instead, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was flagged for roughing the passer. The Titans then went down and scored a touchdown that sewed up the victory.

Was this the worst roughing the passer penalty of all time? That’s what one Twitter user was saying.

NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay thought it was a bad call.

As did others, who agreed it might have been the worst roughing call in NFL history or at least an egregious error on the officials. The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen weighed in, as did former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

