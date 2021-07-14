NFL free agent Richard Sherman arrested on domestic-violence charge, denied bail

Richard Sherman of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was taken into custody on a burglary domestic violence charge Wednesday.

He's being held at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.

He has been denied bail.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

NFL free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested on a burglary domestic violence charge in Seattle early Wednesday morning, public records showed.

The records say Sherman was taken into custody at the King County Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m.

He was denied bail in the case, but a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that not granting bail before a court appearance was normal procedure for anyone facing domestic-violence charges.

The Redmond spokesman told ESPN that police received a call from a home at 2 a.m. local time from a person saying an adult male relative who didn't live at the residence was trying to force his way in.

The spokesman said police found the suspect outside the home, and after a struggle, apprehended him and took him to a local hospital for evaluation. He was then taken to the King County Correctional Facility.

A Redman Police spokesperson told TMZ that a K-9 was involved in Sherman's arrest and that he was combative before the altercation. No one at the residence of the incident was injured.

The Redman Police spokesperson told TMZ that Sherman was accused of crashing his car into a cement freeway barrier before attempting to break into the home.

The NFL Players Association, on which Sherman is on the executive board, told ESPN it was monitoring the situation.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the organization said.

Read the original article on Insider