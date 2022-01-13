NFL’s Geno Smith told officer he had ‘little d— syndrome’ during DUI arrest, police say

Washington State Patrol officers said Seahawks backup QB Smith was combative and argumentative on Monday after they pulled him over for speeding and driving erratically.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith gave police a hard time early Monday morning when he was pulled over for speeding and erratic driving on a local highway, according to authorities.

Washington State Patrol officers said Smith threatened them and told one of them, “You have a little d—,” during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Monday in Kings County, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ.

He was charged with driving under the influence after the incident, the entertainment news site reported.

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Jan. 2, 2022 in Seattle. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Highway patrolmen said they clocked the 31-year-old backup QB driving his Rolls Royce 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and saw him changing lanes without signaling before they pulled him over and made him take a field sobriety test.

The incident took place hours after Smith’s team upset the Arizona Cardinals 38-30 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., according to ESPN.

Patrolmen said they smelled alcohol on Smith who admitted drinking wine before hitting the road earlier that night. They said Smith became combative during his sobriety test and ultimately refused to finish it.

“I joked with [Smith] about how my wife thinks I work too much,” one officer wrote in an arrest report, according to TMZ. “Somehow he said, ‘That’s because ‘you have a little d—.'”

Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened.

I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.

I’ll have more to say down the road

& ask that you bare with me. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 11, 2022

“I said, ‘Wow, maybe that is the problem,'” the officer continued. “Then he said, ‘You have a little d—. You have little d— syndrome.'”

Story continues

The officers said Smith also refused to take a breathalyzer test, so they transported him to a local hospital to collect a blood sample. But during the visit, officers said Smith became angry and refused to have his blood drawn, telling them, “I’ll f— every one of y’all up.”

The officers said they were forced to put restraints on Smith’s arms and legs so medical staff could draw his blood.

“You don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen,” Smith said, according to TMZ. The officers said Smith told them, “that we were going to regret this and that we would all be famous for this.'”

Geno Smith looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field on Oct. 31, 2021 in Seattle. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Smith asked his Twitter followers not to rush to judgment about the incident.

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” the quarterback tweeted. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road & ask that you bare with me.”

Smith’s attorney John Fox told ESPN that his client “is fully cooperative with the investigation.”

“I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Fox added.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post NFL’s Geno Smith told officer he had ‘little d— syndrome’ during DUI arrest, police say appeared first on TheGrio.