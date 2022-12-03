If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson's return would be on hold

179
ROB MAADDI
·5 min read

If the NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be playing this week or anytime this year.

The league wanted to suspend Watson for at least one season over sexual misconduct allegations but settled for 11 games after an independent arbiter initially gave him a six-game ban.

Watson, who has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions, makes his debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday facing his former team in Houston.

There won’t be any hype videos promoting his return. Nobody outside the Browns organization is welcoming him back with open arms.

Watson declined to answer any questions regarding his suspension when he spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since his settlement agreement with the league was reached in August. Previously, Watson maintained he didn’t harass or force himself on any women. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him over the allegations.

No comments now won’t make the issue go away, however.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.” Time doesn’t change that perception.

The league sent a clear message with Watson’s punishment that it won’t tolerate mistreatment of women. The NFL has long vowed to be tougher on players accused of violence against women following fallout from Ray Rice’s case in 2014.

Watson’s penalty is the new standard.

A major part of the settlement agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, in addition to the length of suspension and $5 million fine, was the requirement for Watson to be evaluated by behavioral experts and follow their treatment program.

“My goal is not just to punish people, but it’s to give them opportunity and services so that they can be a better human being going forward,” said Rita Smith, a senior adviser to the NFL hired in 2014 to help shape the league’s policy on domestic abuse and sexual assault.

In October, Goodell said Watson has “followed all of the terms of the agreement.” Smith said she’s uncertain how much information the league has about Watson’s counseling sessions because of HIPAA regulations.

Smith, the former executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, believes Watson should continue those sessions beyond his return to the league.

“For someone who was alleged to have behaved inappropriately with as many people as he did, in my experience of over 40 years in domestic violence and sexual assault, 12 weeks wouldn’t be enough,” Smith told the AP. “And, the reality is that his public statements have been conflictual at best, so it doesn’t seem to indicate a clear understanding of the impact that he might have had on other people and that he might have some responsibility to change his behavior.

"Until I see that, I would not think that the sessions had been successful because he needs to move to that place, at least to say: ‘It appears that I have been behaving in a way that makes other people uncomfortable.’ If he could even get to that place, that would be helpful. To just out and out say I didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just not reflective of what the reality is for most people who encountered him.”

The Browns overlooked Watson’s off-field troubles and not only traded a slew of draft picks for him but gave him a fully guaranteed $235 million contract. The ramifications of that deal could have a lasting impact on the NFL.

Several owners weren’t pleased with the Browns for giving Watson that contract, and no player has received a fully guaranteed deal since that one. The NFLPA filed a grievance in October, claiming teams have colluded to avoid giving players fully guaranteed contracts.

From another standpoint, Smith views the contract as another indication that the NFL needs a “culture change.”

She’s confident the league office has the right intentions regarding matters of domestic violence and sexual abuse, but her concern surrounds the owners.

“My experience has been mostly with the social responsibility (department) and with the Commissioner himself, and I believe they are very committed to getting this right,” Smith said. “I also believe the league understands that the conflicting factor within the league structure is that there are owners who want to win, and they will overlook certain behaviors if they think that they can get a player to produce and help them get to that level.

“For me, if you take a player who has these kinds of issues, take them with the responsibility to help them be better. The NFL and NFL teams have enormous resources they can provide to people that they bring into their fold to help them be better, to do better, to achieve, to be successful beyond the game. And that, for me, is what I’m hoping that not just the NFL, because I think they’re moving in that direction, but that the owners will get to a place where they see the players and the people that work for them as opportunities to help make all of us better, to improve not just our skillset at work, but then at home and in the community.”

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson may have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL regular-season game in nearly two years. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after the long layoff. Watson's return could be spectacular, shaky or something in between.

  • Myles Garrett told he won’t get holding calls by NFL officials vs. Buccaneers

    Myles Garrett must lead the league in uncalled holding penalties, and the Browns aren't getting good enough explanations from officials.

  • Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders 'preparing' to take Colorado job | Report

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is preparing to take the Colorado football head coaching job, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday night citing sources.

  • Nancy Pelosi says 'the public has a right to know' what is in Donald Trump's tax returns

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes former President Donald Trump's tax returns should be released to the public.

  • Couple donate $2 million classic car collection to benefit Michigan university

    The Morey Collection will be donated to a university in Michigan.

  • Sterling Shepard: Odell Beckham’s visit with Giants went well, he wants to get back to balling

    Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is a close friend of free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and Shepard sounds optimistic about becoming Beckham’s teammate again. Shepard talks to Beckham daily and said Friday that Beckham enjoyed his visit with the Giants this week. “He said the dinner went well and that was about the extent of [more]

  • Biden White House Considers Reviving Trump-Era Policy to Stem Flow of Asylum Seekers

    Joe Biden and Democratic aides are considering capping the flow of migrants entering the U.S. by barring asylum seekers who have not already applied for asylum in another country.

  • Deion Sanders seems set on taking head coaching job at Colorado

    Deion Sanders is getting ready to head to Colorado, according to an ESPN report

  • Patrick Peterson adds to 'beef' with Kyler Murray after saying he doesn't have one

    Patrick Peterson told reporters on Thursday that he didn't have a "beef" with Kyler Murray … and seemed to add to the feud in the process.

  • Northeast Florida high school sports scores for November 28-December 3, 2022

    The Times-Union rounds up high school sports scores across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida for November 28-December 3, 2022.

  • Obama Likens Herschel Walker to a 7-Year-Old, Drags Him to Hell

    Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Georgia with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Thursday to remind people of several things: that Warnock helped Democrats pass impactful legislation, that winning a 51st Senate seat matters, and, most importantly, that Republican nominee Herschel Walker is a clown.

  • Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'

    A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the four men on Oct. 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard, according to the affidavit unsealed Thursday and signed by Assistant District Attorney Carman Rainbolt. Kennedy told a woman in Gore, Oklahoma, that he killed and dismembered the four men because they were stealing from him, according to the affidavit, which was filed by prosecutors who were seeking to increase Kennedy's bond.

  • Turns out a real estate guru peddling the ‘deal of a lifetime’ was really a fraud, prosecutors say

    Matthew Onofrio claimed he’d cracked the code on commercial real estate, but is accused of fleecing inexperienced investors and banks.

  • 'I've never been in the guest locker room': Jadeveon Clowney also eyeing Houston return

    Deshaun Watson isn't the only former Texans player going back to Houston this Sunday, as Jadeveon Clowney looks forward to his own return.

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations

    A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement with U.S. prosecutors last year for the case to be dismissed four years after her December 2018 arrest. Prosecutors accused Meng of bank fraud and other crimes for misleading HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks about Huawei's relationship with a company that operated in Iran.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Kansas City injury report has WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, RB Jerick McKinnon

    JuJu Smith-Schuster, in his first season with the Chiefs, did not play the second time the Bengals faced the Steelers in 2021.

  • Biden Wants South Carolina Primary First in 2024. What The Hell Took So Long?

    For years, folks with common sense have questioned the long-established tradition of both political parties kicking off their presidential nominating process with the Iowa Caucuses. It should be obvious why: with Iowa first, candidates know that how they perform there could give them either a leg up in future polls or fundraising, or spell a long slog ahead, so they frontload the state with as many people and dollars as possible to the detriment of campaigning elsewhere.

  • News: Final injury report released, are Cowboys good enough without Beckham?

    The offense is actually killing it without the marquee WR, what point differential says is different in '22, and why Dallas stayed on SNF. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

    The Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed and one was wounded was operating under an illegally obtained license to grow marijuana for medical purposes, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics spokesman said Friday. The application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law, said bureau spokesperson Mark Woodward. The pot farm on a 10-acre (4-hectare) property west of Hennessey, a town about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, was the site of four execution-style killings in November that targeted three men and one woman, all Chinese citizens.