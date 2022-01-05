NFL Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman follows a 'Pegan' diet to stay in shape — here's what he eats

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NFL Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman says he follows a Pegan diet.

He learned about the diet from Instagram influencer and nutrition author Dr. Mark Hyman.

Aikman says he gets most of his calories from plant-based meals, and has completely cut out dairy.

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-95 and has become a leading NFL broadcaster on Fox. Even though he hasn't played in an NFL game in 22 years, he's still just as conscious about what he eats as any active player.

The 55-year-old NFL Hall-of-Famer said he has adopted a strict, all-organic "Pegan" diet in the last three years, after discovering Peganism founder Dr. Mark Hyman on Instagram.

"There was a time that I was on the vegan diet and it just wasn't for me," Aikman told Insider. But he found Hyman's adapted approach to the diet inspiring — even reading two of his books.

Under the Pegan diet, Aikman says he has cut out all gluten, dairy, and processed sugars. These days, he gets most of his calories from plant-based dishes. But unlike those who follow a vegan diet, Aikman still eats meat and fish, strictly from organic sources.

What is Peganism?

Hyman first detailed his Pegan diet in a blog post in 2014, then expanded on it with the 2019 book "The Pegan Diet: 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in a Nutritionally Confusing World."

The diet focuses on real, whole, fresh food that is sustainably raised, with an emphasis on vegetables.

While the Pegan diet places a heavy emphasis on vegetables and most plant-based dishes, it discourages grains, beans, or any starchy plant-based foods. Hyman encourages followers of his diet to get their carbs from small portions of quinoa and brown rice.

The diet also forbids any dairy, and instead encourages followers to get fats from nuts, seeds, coconuts, and avocados.

Aikman mostly eats cooked vegetables

Aikman said three-quarters of his meal plate is vegetables.

Story continues

"I've gotten to a point where I eat all vegetables and I enjoy eating them," Aikman told Insider. "Before I would eat them but I didn't necessarily enjoy eating vegetables, but now I really do because I think my mindset is different."

His favorite vegetable dishes are roasted Brussels sprouts, steamed broccoli, and grilled asparagus.

Roasted Brussels sprouts and grilled asparagus each offer about 4-6 grams of fiber and protein in a 135-calorie serving, and are dense in vitamin A, B, calcium, and iron, according to Nutritionix.

Steamed broccoli is even denser in protein, fiber, and the aforementioned vitamins, offering the same amount in a 50-60-calorie serving.

He now drinks his own sugar-free beer — and 2 gallons of water a day

Still, Aikman does indulge in some gameday snacks from time to time, favoring chips and salsa.

But he said he's found a substitute for beer — developing his own low-calorie light lager called "Eight."

Brewed with organic grains and Hallertau Taurus hops, Eight contains 90 calories per can and 2.6 grams of carbs, as opposed to around 150 calories and 30 grams of carbs found in most regular lagers.

"I've always been a beer drinker," Aikman said. "When I drink a beer, I want a beer that's not going to compromise all the work and effort that I put in during the week because my health and wellness and working out are all important to me."

Aikman also balances his alcohol intake by drinking at least two gallons of water per day, carrying a water jug around with him at all times.

Read the original article on Insider